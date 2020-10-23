newswire article announcements united states anti-racism | police / legal What happened to Press**Watch? e-mail: author: tiresiase-mail: Bridge2abetterworld@gmail.com Dissenting commentary now available on different platform "Press**Watch/The News you're not supposed to know" was a long-running (3 decades!) program on KBOO Radio, produced by Theresa Mitchell. Now the headlines and commentary that ran every Thursday morning on the radio is available as a podcast, and the effort is combined with Ani Raven ("Positively Revolting Talk Radio," also a staple on the Boo for many a year.



This week's episode points to the real unemployment numbers, castigates the Feds for their wrist-slap of criminal bank Wells Fargo, and goes into a deeper discussion of the death-squad killing of Michael Reinoehl at the behest of the Orange Mussolini.



Here's the link! https://soundcloud.com/ani-40889941/this-is-now-bridge-to-a-better-world-episode-2



