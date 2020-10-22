resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 22.Oct.2020 18:00
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 10/23/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr201023.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From JAPAN- First an update on the anti-government protest in Thailand, which has continued despite an emergency ban. Security forces in Nigeria shot dead at least 12 citizens protesting police brutality and corruption. The US and Russia announced they will begin talks on extending the last remaining nuclear weapons control pact- a US peace activist has been trying to bring the question of a nuclear weapons ban into the US presidential debate. ICAN, or the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear weapons, says that the number of signatories ratifying a UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons may reach the required number this week.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway spoke with Prof Justin Podur of York University in Toronto about his new book "Extraordinary Threat." They discuss how Venezuela became called a threat to the US so that sanctions could be imposed, and why Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro are censured by Western media while being esteemed by the majority of their population.

From CUBA- In Bolivia the new president is Luis Arce of the leftwing MAS party formerly led by exiled president Evo Morales. In Santiago Chile tens of thousands gathered to demand greater social equality. In Bogota Colombia thousands of indigenous leader and activists met to join a national strike against the government social and economic policies, and demand an end to the murder of social leaders in the country. Israeli forces attacked Palestinians taking part in protests against settlements in the occupied West Bank.

From GERMANY- Edward Snowden has been granted permanent residency in Russia. Then a series of brief reports on the Covid crisis, which is spreading at alarming rates across Europe, leading to the reinstitution of strict lockdown measures in several countries. Around the worlds journalists have been harassed and arrested for reporting on the pandemic. In France a middle school teacher was decapitated for showing students the Charlie Hebdo cartoons as examples of free press- huge protests and crackdowns have followed.

The latest Shortwave Report (October 23) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)


BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes-  https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Whether it is to be utopia or oblivion will be a touch-and-go relay race right up to the final moment."
-- Buckminster Fuller

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

