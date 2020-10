newswire article reposts united states government | media criticism Trump Campaign Has 7 More Social Media Followers Than Biden-Harris author: SAT0725 Here are the total social media fans and followers of each candidate for president as of today, Oct. 20, 2020, on four of the major social media platforms:



Biden Facebook: 3.23 million fans, Trump Facebook: 30.34 million fans

Biden Instagram: 5.1 million, Trump Instagram: 22.7 million

Biden Twitter: 11.2 million, Trump Twitter: 87.3 million

Biden YouTube: 341,000 subscribers, Trump YouTube: 1.44 million subscribers



Total Biden: 19.87 million, Total Trump: 141.78 million



In other words, Trump has 7.14 times as many fans and followers on just these social channels alone as Biden does.