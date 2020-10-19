resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
19.Oct.2020
corporate dominance | economic justice

U.S. Is An Apartheid Society But Not Because Of Race  Rather Economics & Class.

author: ~
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433786.shtml

and it is going to get far, FAR worse no matter which presidential candidate wins in November 2020.

Trump and Obama gave the Federal Reserve signal to print more debt note fiat currency than has ever been seen in the history of human civilization.
Until the elephant in the room - class - is honestly and comprehensively addressed, the disintegration of the U.S. political system and economic system will continue unabated.


Capitalism no longer exists. Sole purpose of the 'market' / a "free market" is to DETERMINE FAIR VALUE.

when Fair Value is no longer actually determined by a price-determining mechanism or market actions  not even by Labor (which has itself been rendered superfluous) or Capital  but rather by FINANCIALIZED, derivative leveraged, debt note fiat currency market bubbles which infect and affect _all_ financial markets including stocks, real estate valuations, insurance, bonds, debt/loans, and every failing or momentary deflation of these vastly overvalued/fake-valued bubbles is bailed out or paid off with 'stimulus' provided by the privately owned central bank printing continuous new swaths of debt note fiat currency at the expense of national sovereign debt (U.S. approaching $30 trillion), global sovereign debt and personal indentured servitude to loaned debt  then it becomes an Authoritarian State Planned 'economy' with backing for gigantic transnational corporations that do little apart from re-purchasing their own stock shares in order to further inflate the unreal market bubble(s).

Final elimination of the middle class and even further subjugation and adding to the ranks of lower class citizens, is the goal of this Authoritarian State Planned 'economy' which holds as its mantra: "make money from money alone" aka Let Them Eat Money.

 Financialization Is Only About Making Money From Money
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438464.shtml

