newswire article reporting united states 19.Oct.2020 07:09
corporate dominance | economic justice

(It's 2020, and) The 2008 Economic Melt Down Never Ended.

author: gm
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6U6zznPsG28

the 2008 economic melt down (which required the U.S. government to ask the privately owned Federal Reserve for an almost trillion-dollar 'stimulus' to prevent Global Credit Freeze) never ended; it merely went into overdrive starting in September 2019, and hyperspace in March 2020.

since that time, the Federal Reserve and other global private central banks have done nothing but expand into Infinite QE (quantitative easing), printing debt note fiat currency on computer screens to flood the globe with 'cheap' money. It is something like borrowing from your (personal) credit card and thinking you're 'rich'... but far, far worse and orders of magnitude larger.
ECONOMIC COLLAPSE: US Budget Deficit EXPLODES, POVERTY LEVEL SKYROCKETS. Mannarino  Steemit

 link to steemit.com

 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6U6zznPsG28


_________



 post-1980s-Reagan-Thatcher Financialization has replaced 'capitalism' 
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/437997.shtml#465064
total debt levels and deficit spending of the past 30 years has eclipsed that of the past few centuries of Western civilization; while central banks, led by the U.S. dollar-based Federal Reserve continue to issue debt note fiat currency which perpetuates an utterly 100% fake global 'economy'.

 Financialization Is Only About Making Money From Money, Not The Real Economy Or Capitalism
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438464.shtml

 (Financialization documentary) The Money Deluge: How The Rich Get Richer
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438042.shtml


 Multi-Trillion $$ Helicopter Drop: Federal Reserve's Infinite Leverage For Any Collateral
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438417.shtml

 Federal Reserve: $1 Trillion Repo Ops -->*PER DAY* For Next 2 Months (!!!!!!!!!!!)
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/03/438334.shtml

 $2 Trillion Congress 'Stimulus Package': Fed Right Now Expending That *EVERY 2 HOURS*
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/03/438368.shtml

 November 2019  U.S. Corporate Debt Reached $10 Trillion = 47 PERCENT OF OVERALL ECONOMY.
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438415.shtml

 Repo Madness Clown Show: Fed Discusses Loaning Directly to Hedge Funds For Bailouts
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/01/438151.shtml

 The way out for a world economy hooked on debt? More debt
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438001.shtml

 Debt Saturation Meltdown  Global Economy In Free Fall
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/03/438296.shtml

 Debt-based economic model: Can the US dominate the global financial system forever?
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438077.shtml

 US Federal Reserve Starts "Quantitative Easing Forever"
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437855.shtml

 PROOF: Wall Street's Crisis Began 4 Months Before First Reported China Coronavirus Death
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/03/438372.shtml

homepage: homepage: http://steemit.com/gold/@marketreport/economic-collapse-us-budget-deficit-explodes-poverty-level-skyrockets-mannarino

the United States spends 97 percent more revenue than it collects 19.Oct.2020 07:22
debt based economic model is not sustainable.

