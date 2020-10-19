(It's 2020, and) The 2008 Economic Melt Down Never Ended.

ECONOMIC COLLAPSE: US Budget Deficit EXPLODES, POVERTY LEVEL SKYROCKETS. Mannarino  Steemit



 post-1980s-Reagan-Thatcher Financialization has replaced 'capitalism' 

total debt levels and deficit spending of the past 30 years has eclipsed that of the past few centuries of Western civilization; while central banks, led by the U.S. dollar-based Federal Reserve continue to issue debt note fiat currency which perpetuates an utterly 100% fake global 'economy'.



 Financialization Is Only About Making Money From Money, Not The Real Economy Or Capitalism

 (Financialization documentary) The Money Deluge: How The Rich Get Richer

 Multi-Trillion $$ Helicopter Drop: Federal Reserve's Infinite Leverage For Any Collateral

 Federal Reserve: $1 Trillion Repo Ops -->*PER DAY* For Next 2 Months (!!!!!!!!!!!)

 $2 Trillion Congress 'Stimulus Package': Fed Right Now Expending That *EVERY 2 HOURS*

 November 2019  U.S. Corporate Debt Reached $10 Trillion = 47 PERCENT OF OVERALL ECONOMY.

 Repo Madness Clown Show: Fed Discusses Loaning Directly to Hedge Funds For Bailouts

 The way out for a world economy hooked on debt? More debt

 Debt Saturation Meltdown  Global Economy In Free Fall

 Debt-based economic model: Can the US dominate the global financial system forever?

 US Federal Reserve Starts "Quantitative Easing Forever"

 PROOF: Wall Street's Crisis Began 4 Months Before First Reported China Coronavirus Death

