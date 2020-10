newswire article reposts global corporate dominance | media criticism Find Yourself Agreeing With Corporate Media, Billionaire Tech? You're Not The "Resistance" author: # http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zZzIXXjLC4



Antitrust laws from the 1990s (Section 230) had no foresight to the $5 trillion market cap tech corporations which monopolize today's social media platforms globally. _______



I don't know who needs to hear this but... if you find yourself agreeing with the mainstream media, the millionaire celebrities, and the billionaire tech owners— you are not a part of the "resistance".



You're a programmed sheep.

Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 19, 2020

• Hunter Biden story, Section 230 Lawsuits :



• Hunter Biden story, Section 230 Lawsuits :

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjEOFqJWjsA