newswire article reporting global 18.Oct.2020 00:11
health | media criticism

One year ago today, October 18, 2019 pandemic Corona2019 drill by World Economic Forum

author: Mel        e-mail:e-mail: mel81x@zoho.com
The video InDoctorNation starts with the panel hosted by the World Economic Forum, October 18, 2019. You may recognize representatives from major businesses, organizations, in the panel.
Is SARS-Cov2 the deadly virus that the media is portraying, or an opportunity to set the agenda for society?
InDoctorNation (Plandemic 2) can be viewed, downloaded or shared from this site:
 https://plandemicseries.com/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=c4477440-fda3-4b3e-b993-fd97f29acaa0

contribute to this article


Economic collapse began Sept 2019 with overnight repo bailouts 18.Oct.2020 00:24
author: Pam Martens and Russ Martens link

PROOF: Wall Street's Crisis Began 4 Months Before First Reported China Coronavirus Death

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/03/438372.shtml

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Wall Street pundits are all over cable news, repeating the mantra that "this is nothing like the last financial crisis," while seeking to lay the blame for all of the newly-announced bailout measures for Wall Street at the feet of the coronavirus. But in terms of Wall Street privatizing profits and socializing losses, this is exactly like the last financial crisis.

Wall Street's crisis has a specific launch date: September 17, 2019. That's when the Fed, for the first time since the last financial crisis, began dumping hundreds of billions of dollars a week into Wall Street's trading houses. That program, called "repo loans," now tallies up to more than $9 trillion in cumulative loans made to Wall Street at super-cheap borrowing rates. The first article we wrote on that Fed program was dated September 18, 2019 and titled: The Fed Intervened in Overnight Lending for First Time Since the Crash. Why It Matters to You.

September 17 was almost four months before the first death from coronavirus was reported in China on January 11, 2020 and five months before the first death was reported on February 28, 2020 in the U.S.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion