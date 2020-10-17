newswire article commentary united states media criticism | political theory Q-Anon: Cyber Brainwashing Reaches a Critical Level of Mass Hysteria & Gullibility author: rAT Satan worshiping child sex traffickers are all DEMOCRATS? I don't THINK so. They've known each other for DECADES Bosom Buddies The insane Q-Anon phenomena has captured the hearts and minds of suburban Republican idiots everywhere lately. Biden is a child molesting Satanist who worships Beelzebub with Hollywood big shots and Hillary Clinton tortures children in the back room of a pizza parlor. Of course they have to throw in every other "conspiracy theory" that exists online. Including the 911 truth movement. This is the same tragedy that befell fans of Alex Jones. Jones rode to fame on 911 truth. Not hard to do since anyone with a working brain that studies the facts of Sept. 11th rapidly comes to the conclusion that they were lied to about what really happened. And all roads led to our own military. And yeah, the Bin Laden was total bullshit. A totally planned event to keep the fairy tale alive years after the event. But Jones sold out to his vitamin sponsors and Trump. Now Jones just LOVES Giuliani. A guy he rightly crucified for being part of the 911 terror unit that promulgated the attacks. And a main 9/11 coverup artist. GO FREAKING FIGURE! Screw Alex Jones. But Q-Anon addicts, who pride themselves on their internet chops and devotion to facts seem to readily ignore the plain fact that it's Republicans that are the certified baby diddlers and Devil worshipers. Let's check pout Oklahoma Republican State Senator Ralph Shortey. He was Trump's OK campaign manager. He pled GUILTY to CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING. He was also indicted for human trafficking and CHILD PORNOGRAPHY. GOP Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert admitted to molesting four boys as young as 14. He had been their sports coach. Republican Tim Nolan, Trump's Presidential campaign Chairman pled guilty to CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING. He's busy doing TWENTY YEARS right now. GOP State Representative Jim Knoblach dropped out a race after his daughter testified he had been molesting her for TEN YEARS. Republican anti-abortion activist Scott Heldreth of Florida is a CONVICTED CHILD RAPIST. GOP County Commissioner David Swartz admitted to molesting two TEN YEAR OLD GIRLS and is doing 8 years. Republican legislator Edison Aldorando is eating bad oatmeal and beans for the next ten years for raping his daughter for 8 years. Beginning when she was NINE. GOP Mayor Phillip Giordano is doing a 37 year stretch for abusing two TEN YEAR OLD GIRLS. Racist Icon Strom Thurmond had a baby with a 15 year old Black girl. This is a FACT. GOP activist Mark Grethen found guilty on SIX COUNTS OF CHILD MOLESTATION. I assure you I could go ON and ON and ON with these examples of Republican Family Values and their Fatherly Concerns for the welfare of children. After all, that's what these Q-Anon POSEURS claim to be the most concerned about. I suggest they google up a few photos of Trump with his GOOD FRIEND Jeffrey Epstein, of whom a 13 year old girl (with her lawyer) claimed tried to rent her ass to Trump for a few days. Are Suburbanites really that STUPID these days? I guess we'll find out Nov. 2nd. contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion