newswire article reporting global human & civil rights | media criticism Democrats Refuse To Acknowledge Biden Emails' Authenticity As With 2016 Podesta/DNC Leaks author: @ " Russia Russia Russia " 



 if they're forgeries/fake/otherwise not true why hasn't Hunter or the Biden campaign said so, affirmately denied them (or filed a libel suit against Giuliani/The NY Post)



 if they are real, how is that not a legitimate story to report (in 2016, the corporate mass media almost unilaterally refused to report any Wikileaks releases as 'legitimate')  actual content of and corruption exposed in the emails themselves (as with Wikileaks), is to be ignored and corporate mass media spin/disinformation avalanche buries it contribute to this article add comment to discussion