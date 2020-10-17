resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting united states 17.Oct.2020 07:04
police / legal | technology

Security Resources for Anarchists and Activists

author: SpyBuster
Federal regulations state that government agencies "May not investigate U.S. persons or collect or maintain information about them solely for the purpose of monitoring activities protected by the First Amendment or the lawful exercise of other rights secured by the Constitution or laws of the United States". - But the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Anti-Terrorism Office (JBLMATO) is ignoring the law and still spying on you!
A recent Indymedia article, Know Your Rights - Fight Police Corruption, ( link to www.portland.indymedia.org), and the JBLM Police Department. To protect ourselves against abusive government agencies we must be aware of the threat and have the knowledge and tools to mitigate that threat. To this end we present the following list of Security Resources for Anarchists and Activists...


A Demonstrator's Guide to Gas Masks and Goggles - Everything You Need to Know to Protect Your Eyes and Lungs from Gas and Projectiles
 https://crimethinc.com/2020/09/02/a-demonstrators-guide-to-gas-masks-and-goggles-everything-you-need-to-know-to-protect-your-eyes-and-lungs-from-gas-and-projectiles

A Practical Security Handbook for Activists and Campaigns (v 2.7)
 https://mtlcontreinfo.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/booklet-2.7final.pdf

A Step-by-Step Guide to Direct Action
 https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/14/direct-action-guide

A Troublemakers' Guide: Principles for Racial Justice Activists in the Face of State Repression
 https://collectiveliberation.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/A-Troublemakers-Guide-Principles-for-Racial-Justice-Activists-in-the-Face-of-State-Repression-FINAL.pdf

Activist Communications
 https://organizingforpower.org/wp-content/uploads/2009/05/activist-communications.pdf

Activist or Protester? (EFF): How to keep you and your communications safe wherever your campaigning takes you.
 https://ssd.eff.org/en/playlist/activist-or-protester

An Activist's Guide to Information Security
 https://www.sproutdistro.com/catalog/zines/security/activists-guide-information-security

Anonymity Security
 https://ia600906.us.archive.org/20/items/AnonymitySecurity/anonymity_security-SCREEN.pdf

Anonymous - Survival Guide for Citizens in a Revolution
 link to www.tacticalmediafiles.net

Anti-doxing guide for activists facing attacks from the alt-right
 https://digitalsecurity.readthedocs.io/en/latest/anti_doxing_guide.html

Burner Phone Best Practices
 https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/27/burner-phone-best-practices

Choosing the Proper Tool for the Task - Assessing Your Encryption Options
 https://crimethinc.com/2017/03/21/choosing-the-proper-tool-for-the-task-assessing-your-encryption-options

CIA Sabotage Manual
 https://intbel.com/Downloads/PDFs/CIA-Manual.pdf

Cover Your Forehead... : and other lessons from Pax
 https://pugetsoundanarchists.org/wp-content/uploads/cover-your-forehead-and-other-lessons-pax-1.pdf

CPJ Journalist Security Guide
 https://cpj.org/reports/2012/04/journalist-security-guide/

Cyber OPSEC (YouTube Video) from the Interagency OPSEC Support Staff (IOSS)
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtcwUNbghfI

Cybersecurity for Journalists: How to defeat threat actors and defend freedom of the press
 https://blog.malwarebytes.com/how-tos-2/2019/11/cybersecurity-for-journalists-how-to-defeat-threat-actors-and-defend-freedom-of-the-press/

Dark Web Beginners Security Guide
 https://www.airsassociation.org/airs-articles/dark-web-beginners-security-guide
 link to deepwebfeed.com

Data Detox Kit
 https://www.datadetoxkit.org/en/home

Digital Security for Activists
 https://we.riseup.net/assets/493360/digital+security+for+activists.pdf

Digital Security and Privacy for Human Rights Defenders
 https://www.frontlinedefenders.org/en/file/2476/download?token=FDZ2Guat

Don't Talk to the Police - Professor James Duane (Regent University School of Law) (YouTube Video)
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-7o9xYp7eE

Don't Talk to the Police ~ Ever! (Indybay)
 https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/07/28/don_t_talk_to_the_police_-_ever.pdf

Doxcare - Prevention and Aftercare for Those Targeted by Doxxing and Political Harassment
 https://crimethinc.com/2020/08/26/doxcare-prevention-and-aftercare-for-those-targeted-by-doxxing-and-political-harassment

Earth First! Direct Action Manual
 https://earthfirstjournal.org/newswire/2015/06/18/the-earth-first-direct-action-manual-is-once-again-available-online-to-buy-or-read-for-free/

Earth First! Journal
 https://earthfirstjournal.org/directactionmanual/

Exposing the Invisible - The Kit
 https://kit.exposingtheinvisible.org/en/index.html

Fashion Tips for the Brave
 https://crimethinc.com/2008/10/11/fashion-tips-for-the-brave

Five Digital Security Tools to Protect Your Work and Sources
 https://www.icij.org/inside-icij/2018/01/five-digital-security-tools-to-protect-your-work-and-sources/

How Journalists and Activists Can Identify and Counter Physical Surveillance
 https://artplusmarketing.com/how-journalists-and-activists-can-identify-and-counter-physical-surveillance-1ad19b6a8981

How to Stay Safe Online: A Cybersecurity Guide for Political Activists
 https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-to-stay-safe-online-a-cybersecurity-guide-for-political-activists/

If An Agent Knocks
 http://www.rageuniversity.org/LEGALGUIDES/files/if%20an%20agent%20knocks%20-%20US.pdf
 https://ccrjustice.org/sites/default/files/assets/files/CCR_If_An_Agent_Knocks.pdf

If the FBI Approaches You to Become an Informant
 https://crimethinc.com/2017/05/17/if-the-fbi-approaches-you-to-become-an-informant-an-faq-what-you-need-to-know

Is S/He an Informant? - A Ten Point Checklist
 https://crimethinc.com/2013/07/06/is-she-an-informant-a-ten-point-checklist

Journalist's Toolbox
 https://www.journaliststoolbox.org/2020/10/16/security-tools/

Know Your Rights (ACLU)
 https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/

Know Your Rights as a Photographer!
 https://photographylife.com/know-your-rights-as-a-photographer

Know Your Rights - Fight Police Corruption
 https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/10/09/18837411.php

Legal Rights of Photographers
 https://www.cob.org/wp-content/uploads/legal-rights-of-photographers.pdf

London Calling: A Cellphone and Internet Security Primer
 https://ia803107.us.archive.org/33/items/LondonCallingACellphoneAndInternetSecurityPrimer/london_calling-SCREEN.pdf

Motherboard Guide to Not Getting Hacked
 https://www.vice.com/en/article/d3devm/motherboard-guide-to-not-getting-hacked-online-safety-guide

Need to Know Basis
 https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/pdfs/Need_To_Know_Basis_Screen.pdf

Operational Security for Activists
 https://security.nym.vc/

Outrun the Bear: ProtonMail is Not for Activists
 https://cldc.org/protonmail/

PRISM Break - Opt out of global data surveillance programs ...
 https://prism-break.org/en/

PrivacyTools - Encryption Against Global Mass Surveillance
 https://www.privacytools.io/

Profiles of Provocateurs
 https://ia800704.us.archive.org/1/items/ProfilesOfProvocateurs_197/profiles_of_provocateurs.pdf

RATS (Claire Wolfe)
 http://www.rats-nosnitch.com/rats.pdf

Secure Drop: A Project of the Freedom of the Press Foundation
 https://securedrop.org/

Security & Counter-Surveillance - Information Against the Police State
 https://ia800307.us.archive.org/24/items/SecurityCounter-surveillance/security-countersurveillance.pdf

Security Culture - An Introduction to Security for Activists, Organizers, and Revolutionaries
 https://dgrnewsservice.org/civilization/repression/an-introduction-to-security-for-activists-organizers-and-revolutionaries/

Security Culture for Activists (Ruckus Society)
 https://ruckus.org/training-manuals/security-tips-resources/
 https://we.riseup.net/assets/145538/RuckusSecurityCultureForActivists.pdf

Security in a Box
 https://securityinabox.org/en/

Seven Myths about the Police
 https://crimethinc.com/2011/10/25/seven-myths-about-the-police

Stay Calm
 https://ia802605.us.archive.org/13/items/StayCalm/stay_calm-SCREEN.pdf

Stop Hunting Sheep
 https://ia802604.us.archive.org/33/items/StopHuntingSheep/stop_hunting_sheep.pdf

Surveillance and Counter-Surveillance (Stratfor)
 https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/attach/17/17948_-1.pdf

Surveillance and Counter-Surveillance For Human Rights Defenders And Their Organisation
 https://www.protectioninternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/Online-NO2_SURVEILLANCE-AND-COUNTER-SURVEILLANCE-FOR-HUMAN-RIGHTS-DEFENDERS-AND-THEIR-ORGANISATION-310315.pdf

Surviving a Grand Jury
 https://crimethinc.com/2017/12/27/surviving-a-grand-jury-three-narratives-from-grand-jury-resisters

Tactics to Secure Your Smartphone Before Joining a Protest (Amnesty International)
 https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2020/06/tactics-to-secure-phone-before-a-protest/

Tech Tools for Activism
 https://ia803102.us.archive.org/6/items/TechToolsForActivism/tech_tools_for_activism-SCREEN.pdf

The Activist's Guide to Digital Security
 https://mpactglobal.org/the-activists-guide-to-digital-security/

The Grugq - OPSEC: Because Jail is for wuftpd (YouTube Video)
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XaYdCdwiWU

The Photographer's Right
 http://krages.com/ThePhotographersRight.pdf

The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy
 https://we.riseup.net/assets/355960/smartgirlsguidetoprivacy.pdf

The Wired Guide to Digital Security
 https://www.wired.com/2017/12/digital-security-guide/

Towards a Collective Security Culture
 https://crimethinc.com/2009/06/25/towards-a-collective-security-culture

Twitter Activist Security: Guidelines for safer resistance (The Grugq)
 https://medium.com/@thegrugq/twitter-activist-security-7c806bae9cb0

What Is Security Culture? A Guide to Staying Safe
 https://ia802608.us.archive.org/8/items/WhatIsSecurityCultureAGuideToStayingSafe/what_is_security_culture-SCREEN.pdf

What To Do When the Government Knocks on Your Company's Door (Paul Hastings)
 https://www.paulhastings.com/docs/default-source/PDFs/1302510edf6923346428811cff00004cbded.pdf

When the Police Knock on Your Door
 https://crimethinc.com/2017/08/24/when-the-police-knock-on-your-door-your-rights-and-options-a-legal-guide-and-poster

You Have a Right to Remain Silent by the NLG
 https://cloudfront.crimethinc.com/assets/articles/2017/08/24/KYRpamphletSF.pdf

66 Ways to Protect Your Privacy Right Now (Consumer Reports)
 https://www.consumerreports.org/privacy/66-ways-to-protect-your-privacy-right-now/

