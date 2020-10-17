Federal regulations state that government agencies "May not investigate U.S. persons or collect or maintain information about them solely for the purpose of monitoring activities protected by the First Amendment or the lawful exercise of other rights secured by the Constitution or laws of the United States". - But the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Anti-Terrorism Office (JBLMATO) is ignoring the law and still spying on you!
A recent Indymedia article, Know Your Rights - Fight Police Corruption, ( link to www.portland.indymedia.org), and the JBLM Police Department. To protect ourselves against abusive government agencies we must be aware of the threat and have the knowledge and tools to mitigate that threat. To this end we present the following list of Security Resources for Anarchists and Activists...