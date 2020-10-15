newswire article reporting united states homelessness | imperialism & war Other Worldly Natural ... e-mail: author: Tracy Mapese-mail: news1st@hotmail.com Dear Readers,



I have long been describing a anomaly or phenomenon which I have termed 'Two-Talking' used in Media Speak, and I finally have a story to tell you, that while you may not understand, will prove to you unequivocally that something is in fact at play beyond normal human activity, knowledge or understanding is playing a part in the manipulation of Man and His History. I'm trying to think of how to set this up so that you can best understand what I'm about to describe.



About the year 2012, 2013, I began to describe a language I had found, used by the Media to relay secreted messages on live broadcasts of television which seemed to be keyed to a common Dictionary, with Hand Gestures, Gesticulation, Verbal Word Inflection and how to get to the Keyword or Target Words.



Here is an online copy of a Keycode Dictionary that I have found to work in most instances.

213 Mb Free Download/No Ads



-----------------------



Enter the story.



The other day I was perusing Craigslist Political Forum, and someone mentioned Kamala Harris, and I decided to respond to say, "You Do Not want her to be the one with the potential position of accessing the "Nuclear Button", (paraphrased). And so I went looking for the appropriate image for visual impact, that I like to include in some of my postings to help make a point.



So off to Google Image Search, not finding the appropriate one, I go to Youtube to find one of the most Iconic images of Nuclear War from memory, and fin the ending moments of the Movie 'WAR GAMES' from 1983 with Matthew Broderick. I'm looking for the scene with all of the inbound and outbound missile launches during the computer generated crisis. Probably one of the most powerful images of emotionally inspiring visuals documenting how devastating such an occurrence could be.



Anyway, during the viewing of this tape, I immediately noticed the actress that played Pat Healy, as being a dead ringer for the woman currently being considered for the next member of the Supreme Court of the United States; Amy Coney Barrett. I have a innate thing for Image Recognition. Almost uncannily accurate. Anyway, there she is. I do a little research to find out her name, and the part she played in the Movie, as I hadn't seen it in years. Her name is Juanin Clay, and I want you to keep both her on-screen name and her stage name in mind, because it will become very vital to the understanding of this story.



------------------------



So, I decided to do a few image comparisons in Adobe Photoshop, and come to the conclusion that these two people are in fact most likely the same person, despite the knowledge that Juanin Clay supposedly died in 1995. This fact does not dissuade me from pushing on, as I have found other people introduced into the government and the media that had similar paths of being killed or dying by natural means of age, cancer, etc., and being infiltrated into their position at a later time with a provided new identity.



I make the new knowledge available on the Internet to warn the public that this is something that should be looked at, because just like the case of Kamala Harris, AKA Carla Barros, this person's background is not being honestly or accurately disclosed to the Public, and is also being considered for one of the highest offices in the land.



This is where I ask you to turn on your bullshit detectors, and yet keep an open mind, because shit is about to become bent toward the un-natural, super-natural in what I am about to describe.

And, in this, I want you to keep in mind that it is just as essential for you to be critical of me as well as the government that I claim is involved in such activities.



The other reason to keep an open mind is that what is about to be explained can neither be controlled by imagination, human reasoning or capability, as we look at the timeline of stated events. In other words, it is too complex to be considered a hoax, or of agency capability.



Un-Fucking Natural.



Right now, I'm living in a trailer along a roadside. Unusual, but much better than the toolshed I lived in for the last 5 years. Anyway, I wake-up and kind of just chill in the morning light, and the temperature is great. I hear a couple of ladies walking and talking as they make their way along the sidewalk in the business park where I park my trailer. I have windows on 3 sides of my bedroom, and it provides a unique opportunity to both see out and maintain some privacy as the world goes on around me.



The two women's voices rise as they approach, and the thing I notice about them is, their faces appear yellow, and jaundiced. I think to myself, "Damn! ...It must just be the lighting? ...Or something?



But due to my involvement with 'Two-Talking', and the deciphering of coded messages; I have come to the conclusion that there are no accidents in the anomalies we witness every day, and that the messages we see are not of Man's conjuring. So, I think of the word: 'Jaundice' and remember that Jaundice is almost like the name Juanin, just like the actress in the Movie - 'War Games'.



So, I run to get my Dictionary, to check what words are nearby, 'Jaundiced', since this is how I discovered that this is how the 4th Dimension communicates with Humans.



Now, 'Jaundice' is not the correct spelling for the actress name, 'Juanin', but you can't tell me that, I just woke-up.



So, we go to the page in the Dictionary for 'Jaundice'. I will also be providing visual examples for the story from my Keycode Dictionary, so you can follow along.



With no other references by gesture, we will just scan across the page near the word 'Jaundice'. Immediately, you will find references that make sense, in regard to (William Jefferson Clinton) and other things, as I know many of these people who supposedly die, and comeback to life are related to the Bill Clinton Era.





===========================





I will have to continue this story later, as I only have access to wifi thru guest networks I find along the roadside. I promise the story will be well worth the wait, and the reading, as it encompasses over 35 years of time, and could be pivotal in Man's relationship and understanding of himself and this world we live in.





Take Care, Tracy Mapes contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion