resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary united states 15.Oct.2020 11:55
alternative media | government

City Gov.=Close to Useless? Or is it hacked connection?

author: CC        e-mail:e-mail: rhythmfly@juno.com
Miscellaneous roadwork & loud machines who's operators don't know or don't like to tell what on Earth they are doing is a crappy norm! Applies to yardworkers & construction, also. call city hall, it turns out they also don't know or don't like to tell! Thanks municipal!!
Miscellaneous roadwork & loud machines who's operators don't know or don't like to tell what on Earth they are doing is a crappy norm! Applies to yardworkers & construction, also. The loud home renovation down the street was loud yet honest-done-thank God. When do civic responsible questions start to draw hostility? So, I do the 'other' grown-up thing; call city hall, & it turns out they also don't know or don't like to tell! Who cares if the sewer gets installed twice & somebody squats the septic to steal water & power! Tenants can deal with the f'---ing noise! Thanks municipal!! I told them twice where I called from & they ask again! Was that even the right office? She says a bunch of things are happening: I have a list! Wait, maybe those were terrorists answering the phone waiting for someone to complain about public works so they can steal trucks & hide in the trench! ACtually scary! The girl deferred to a guy over telephone with same question & no answer, sounded like good yet useless WASPs... (pretty white, good language, polite) but same question 3 times, hmmmm. Verizon?? Do you copy?! Blame the landlord? Maybe he got a notice. He would have said so. Sorta, a polite guy. Loud machines, please go... the utilities are fine. This old house sucks, I worry about fire almost more than I worry for mildew, yet, still, some peace. & same phone problem with landlord, who is not growing pot as far as I know/see & call misdirects to some grower! Wow! Tech is useful.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion