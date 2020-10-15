newswire article questions united states government Why Hasn't Obama Been Out Campaigning For Biden-Harris? author: ? especially since neither Biden nor Harris seem to be leaving their basements



did the DNC throw in the towel on their vaunted candidates? They (DNC / Democrats) have a lot of catching up to keep pace with Trump, who after recovering from the virus is blasting through multiple rallies this week in front of thousands. contribute to this article add comment to discussion