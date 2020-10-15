newswire article commentary global political theory Revolution or Reform? author: se révolter A re-examination of several key ideas behind leftist thinking. Revolution or Reform?



There is a tendency among leftist thinkers to treat capitalism as if it were somehow a relatively new development in human history. This is both untrue and serves as propaganda in favor of Capitalism. Capitalism is not, in fact, anything new - in fact, it is the same form of oppression used against the proletariat since the Dark Ages. Capitalism is nothing more, nor less, than feudalism in which the self-proclaimed nobility, backed by religious proclamation, has been replaced by a merchant oligarchy - one backed with the same religious fervor by the servants of capitalism as the nobility were once backed by the church.



As such, it is important to realize that Capitalism, by its' own admission(via history books, published by capitalists, extolling the horrors of feudalism and attempting to convince us that capitalism is somehow different or better when it, in fact, is not), is a system which is inherently inhumane. The feudal system of governance relegated the vast majority of people to virtual slavery, poverty and poor health - it is no coincidence that these are the exact same issues faced under capitalism. Capitalism is, was and always shall be Mercantile Feudalism.



Understanding these points is necessary to the understanding both of the following points:

Firstly that Fascism is not 'capitalism in decay' as has been expressed by many leftist thinkers, but is actually the logical end-point of this system of Mercantile Feudalism - an open acknowledgment that our rulers do so without our consent. Secondly that "Capitalist Democracies" are in fact identical to Fascist nations, with the sole exception of the appearance of democracy being draped over the entire sordid state of affairs.





With this understanding one must realize that there is no path toward freedom from this oppression without violence. The feudal system has been imposed on us, against our will, for well over a millennium. Those holding the power have always been willing to use violence and treachery to maintain that power - and they will always do so. Every 'reform' throughout the history of this feudal system has been a lie - a sop thrown to the masses to bring them back from the brink of possible revolution. When those measures have succeeded, the positive changes wrought have been slowly eroded away until they are gone; when those measures have failed, violence has been used to suppress the proletariat. The only real changes have been in who the elites ruling over us against our will are at any given moment, and that is no real change at all. contribute to this article

