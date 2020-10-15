|
Revolution or Reform?
There is a tendency among leftist thinkers to treat capitalism as if it were somehow a relatively new development in human history. This is both untrue and serves as propaganda in favor of Capitalism. Capitalism is not, in fact, anything new - in fact, it is the same form of oppression used against the proletariat since the Dark Ages. Capitalism is nothing more, nor less, than feudalism in which the self-proclaimed nobility, backed by religious proclamation, has been replaced by a merchant oligarchy - one backed with the same religious fervor by the servants of capitalism as the nobility were once backed by the church.
As such, it is important to realize that Capitalism, by its' own admission(via history books, published by capitalists, extolling the horrors of feudalism and attempting to convince us that capitalism is somehow different or better when it, in fact, is not), is a system which is inherently inhumane. The feudal system of governance relegated the vast majority of people to virtual slavery, poverty and poor health - it is no coincidence that these are the exact same issues faced under capitalism. Capitalism is, was and always shall be Mercantile Feudalism.
Understanding these points is necessary to the understanding both of the following points:
Firstly that Fascism is not 'capitalism in decay' as has been expressed by many leftist thinkers, but is actually the logical end-point of this system of Mercantile Feudalism - an open acknowledgment that our rulers do so without our consent. Secondly that "Capitalist Democracies" are in fact identical to Fascist nations, with the sole exception of the appearance of democracy being draped over the entire sordid state of affairs.
With this understanding one must realize that there is no path toward freedom from this oppression without violence. The feudal system has been imposed on us, against our will, for well over a millennium. Those holding the power have always been willing to use violence and treachery to maintain that power - and they will always do so. Every 'reform' throughout the history of this feudal system has been a lie - a sop thrown to the masses to bring them back from the brink of possible revolution. When those measures have succeeded, the positive changes wrought have been slowly eroded away until they are gone; when those measures have failed, violence has been used to suppress the proletariat. The only real changes have been in who the elites ruling over us against our will are at any given moment, and that is no real change at all.
Financialization has been growing since the 1970s and has been endemic in the global economy since 2000.
When combined with fiat currency issued by private central banks (as currently seen with the Federal Reserve's QE-infinity bailouts, payouts etc.) it is a recipe for economic disaster and further weakens the overall Real Economy i.e. actual goods and services transacted along with price discovery function and valuation. It is so pervasive that our global economy can be no longer be considered a "free market" or "capitalism".
The financialization of banking, and of business in general, has hampered real growth and innovation while exacerbating inequality. It has disconnected actual product from value, and created vast bubbles in markets such as housing, insurance and credit. Buybacks by corporations of their own stocks have contributed to rigging of capital markets. Today the finance sector makes up only 7% of the economy and creates a mere 4% of all jobs, while generating 40% of corporate profits.
Privately owned central banks are the issuers of debt note fiat currency which keeps all citizens enslaved. At present the world's global default fiat currency is the U.S. dollar, issued by the privately owned Federal Reserve cabal of banks. Debt note fiat currency is the toxic lifeblood, and privately owned central banks are the pumping heart of financialization.
The COVID-19 shutdown was specifically engineered and planned to usher in a new system of fiat currency dependency for human subjects; since September 2019, when the global economic collapse initiated with the overnight repo crisis and nearly a trillion dollars in bailouts for Wall Street's largest banks, the debt note currency issuance has increased with more than 8 trillion more dollars issued globally since February 2020. The Federal Reserve has effectively taken over the world's financial entities since the virus shutdown with the issuance of such a vast amount, equivalent to the entire 2008-09 TARP program every few weeks. U.S. national debt is approaching 30 trillion dollars.
Zero money velocity has occurred for the past 6 months across planet Earth. U.S. airlines have been bailed out twice, and those corporations used most of that money to buy back shares of their own stock. Greatest economic collapse human civilization has ever witnessed/experienced. Engineered entirely, on an artificial central bank-created economic 'cycle' with the virus pandemic 'off' switch.
