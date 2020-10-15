resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts global 15.Oct.2020 00:52
human & civil rights | media criticism

Shadow Gate 2.0: The Fake News Industrial Complex

author: mm
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5M5wbyHBlk
^ debut live stream (with filmmaker journalist commentary) of the newest Shadow Gate series expose of government contractor electronic media/data surveillance

Film alone (without stream/journalist introduction) in full HD can be viewed at :
 http://www.millennialmillie.com/

coming soon : Shadow Gate 3.0
 Shadow Gate 2.0 Extended Trailer Deep State Surveillance Contractors Remove Their Websites
newswire article reposts global 05.Oct.2020 01:20 human & civil rights | police / legal
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/10/439421.shtml
why has the Shadow Gate documentary, which was banned from many platforms across the internet worldwide, also caused many surveillance contractors for the military industrial complex to remove and-or extensively modify their websites?

 Shadow Gate 2.0: The Fake News Industrial Complex (Trailer)
newswire article reposts global 17.Sep.2020 03:33 human & civil rights | media criticism
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439316.shtml
^ brief teaser-trailer for upcoming documentary in the Shadow Gate series expose of government contractor electronic media/data surveillance

 'Shadowgate' Documentary Filmmaker Indictment Is A Peril To Journalistic Freedom
newswire article commentary united states 18.Aug.2020 08:06 human & civil rights | police / legal
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/08/439090.shtml

 Shadow Gate
newswire article reposts global 14.Aug.2020 21:06 corporate dominance | human & civil rights
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/08/439082.shtml

contribute to this article


*corrected* YT link for Shadow Gate 2.0 15.Oct.2020 00:54
. link

>

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_Gu-9-KitY

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion