resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 14.Oct.2020 17:14
environment | homelessness

Nobody Thinks of This Stuff or If They Do, You Should Never Read Their Knowledge or Hypoth

author: eses...        e-mail:e-mail: bettersprouts@mail.com
Nobody Thinks of This Stuff or If They Do, You Should Never Read Their Knowledge or Hypotheses...
WTF-WWF-WTO-WTC-WWW!
WTF-WWF-WTO-WTC-WWW!
This is not random !!!! Also, sex-tapes coronavirus 2.4BILLIOn Oregon State Hospital Wrongful Detention,+ Child Labor Indentured U.S. + G7 Military & DoJ, Deregulated Air Pollution. (C)2020.Yo,I,Me-Repost_Widely This is not free software. This data (file, program, encoded information, depiction, or other string of alphanumeric computer language) is in existence for the sole and explicit purposes of study and education, as permitted ONLY in accordance and with respect to conservation by it's author. (There can be no assumption of any intention to redistribute, copy, view, use, utilize, or access this file on behalf of anyone via any means.) This includes efforts to connect digitally via telephone, ethernet (wired cables), wireless transmission, radio frequency, digital optics broadcast or infrared transmission; NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION IN ANY WAY. Violation of this rule constitutes legal break of ordinances governing 1) Unreasonable search, seizure, and expectation of privacy. 2) Theft of Intellectual Property and Copyright Infringement 3) Electronics Security Acts (of 1999, 2002, and other years as updated and related Electronic Data Security laws as given by HSA et all agencies). 3) Theft of Services from Software Author, Creative Artist, and any supporting employees of Firm 4) Misuse of Public Transmission Channels to Steal Creative Work and Intellectual Property or Data 5) Corporate Espionage 6) Illegitimate Use of Electronic Frontiers (hardware, tangible structure, electric communication systems and permeable radiofrequency electronic digital fields intended for specific private communications, public radio or television broadcast, and general information internet and databases as permitted solely to licensed or granted users who have some purpose, need, and licensing to access this repository of a freely available data and broadcast on a solely OPT-IN basis of self-published web-pages, software, creative works, and corporate, business, informational, and governmental publication via Internet, Interweb, the World Wide Web Consortium as notated and parsed by databases of (DNS) Domain Name Service and InterNIC (Internet Naming Interchange Commission) of which some sites are freely accessible, some via secure connection (SSH, secure socket handshake, HTTPS, hypertext transfer protocol secured, FTPS, file transfer protocol secured) and some number of them with only a password and user identification word available by pay, invitation, and potentially regionally ALL or some requiring an Internet service Provider (ISP), potentially public serving as in city state or county and some times and places availed by payment of a private company provider.

contribute to this article


why is this up on Newswire, and Denver murder article not? 14.Oct.2020 17:21
. link

.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion