newswire article reporting united states environment | homelessness Nobody Thinks of This Stuff or If They Do, You Should Never Read Their Knowledge or Hypoth e-mail: author: eses...e-mail: bettersprouts@mail.com Nobody Thinks of This Stuff or If They Do, You Should Never Read Their Knowledge or Hypotheses... WTF-WWF-WTO-WTC-WWW! This is not random !!!! Also, sex-tapes coronavirus 2.4BILLIOn Oregon State Hospital Wrongful Detention,+ Child Labor Indentured U.S. + G7 Military & DoJ, Deregulated Air Pollution. (C)2020.Yo,I,Me-Repost_Widely This is not free software. This data (file, program, encoded information, depiction, or other string of alphanumeric computer language) is in existence for the sole and explicit purposes of study and education, as permitted ONLY in accordance and with respect to conservation by it's author. (There can be no assumption of any intention to redistribute, copy, view, use, utilize, or access this file on behalf of anyone via any means.) This includes efforts to connect digitally via telephone, ethernet (wired cables), wireless transmission, radio frequency, digital optics broadcast or infrared transmission; NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION IN ANY WAY. Violation of this rule constitutes legal break of ordinances governing 1) Unreasonable search, seizure, and expectation of privacy. 2) Theft of Intellectual Property and Copyright Infringement 3) Electronics Security Acts (of 1999, 2002, and other years as updated and related Electronic Data Security laws as given by HSA et all agencies). 3) Theft of Services from Software Author, Creative Artist, and any supporting employees of Firm 4) Misuse of Public Transmission Channels to Steal Creative Work and Intellectual Property or Data 5) Corporate Espionage 6) Illegitimate Use of Electronic Frontiers (hardware, tangible structure, electric communication systems and permeable radiofrequency electronic digital fields intended for specific private communications, public radio or television broadcast, and general information internet and databases as permitted solely to licensed or granted users who have some purpose, need, and licensing to access this repository of a freely available data and broadcast on a solely OPT-IN basis of self-published web-pages, software, creative works, and corporate, business, informational, and governmental publication via Internet, Interweb, the World Wide Web Consortium as notated and parsed by databases of (DNS) Domain Name Service and InterNIC (Internet Naming Interchange Commission) of which some sites are freely accessible, some via secure connection (SSH, secure socket handshake, HTTPS, hypertext transfer protocol secured, FTPS, file transfer protocol secured) and some number of them with only a password and user identification word available by pay, invitation, and potentially regionally ALL or some requiring an Internet service Provider (ISP), potentially public serving as in city state or county and some times and places availed by payment of a private company provider. contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion