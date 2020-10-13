Our Revolution Chair, D Party Executive: "It's Truly Killing Random Nazis In The Street"

|
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAhKMi6DexA
Our Revolution Chair and Colorado Dem Party Exec: "It's truly killing random Nazis in the street"
68,951 views Oct 13, 2020
Project Veritas
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Revolution
Kristopher Jacks, Our Revolution Chair in Weld County, Colorado and member of the Colorado Democratic Party executive and central committee states:
"It's truly killing random Nazis in the street."
"You wanna change this country with violence? There's only one way to do it."