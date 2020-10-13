newswire article reporting united states government | human & civil rights Our Revolution Chair, D Party Executive: "It's Truly Killing Random Nazis In The Street" author: pv http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAhKMi6DexA



Kristopher Jacks, Our Revolution Chair in Weld County, Colorado and member of the Colorado Democratic Party executive and central committee states:



"It's truly killing random Nazis in the street."

"You wanna change this country with violence? There's only one way to do it." http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAhKMi6DexA



http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Revolution



