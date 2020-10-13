resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article announcements global 13.Oct.2020 10:39
government

IMF Economic Reports: Inequality and Poverty Rising Amidst COVID Crisis

author: Zachary Conti        e-mail:e-mail: zach@jubileeusa.org
Analyzing the economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus, the International Monetary Fund released the Global Financial Stability Report and the 2020 World Economic Outlook Report, "A Long and Difficult Ascent." The economic outlook report projects global economic growth to contract 4.4%.
"While we understand that the IMF wants to look at the crisis with some positivity, the word ascent has little place in this report. It seems that most countries are still descending," stated Eric LeCompte, the Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA Network and a United Nations finance expert. "More that 90 million people could enter the ranks of extreme poverty this year and many countries will lose development gains they have made since the 1990s."

According to the World Economic Outlook Report, income disparities between developed and developing economies is projected to worsen.

"It's not a surprise that the coronavirus economic crisis will worsen inequality and extreme poverty," said LeCompte. "Nearly 90% of all global stimulus was spent in wealthy countries and less than 3% in developing countries."

The IMF cautions that its projections rely on hard to predict public health and economic factors and outcomes could be worse.

The IMF Global Financial Stability report addressed the rising financial needs of developing countries due to the pandemic and rising costs of borrowing.

"Developing countries need their debts cut and access to more aid if they are to survive this crisis," noted LeCompte.

The G20, IMF and World Bank are meeting this this week on responses to the coronavirus health and economic crisis.

Read the IMF's World Economic Outlook report here.

Read the IMF's Global Financial Stability report here.

homepage: homepage: http://https://www.jubileeusa.org/imf_econ_reports_inequality_poverty_covid

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion