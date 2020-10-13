newswire article commentary global anti-racism | political theory (so called) "White Supremacy" Is A Divide-&-Conquer Psychological Operation author: . in case you have not figured it out yet 



the virus lockdown being less than 2 months old upon George Floyd's untimely assassination provided the perfect 'catalyzing event' (<--to use PNAC's Pearl Harbor analogy) and circumstance for an explosion in mass support for Black Lives Matter, which had back in 2016 received a $100 million grant from the Ford Foundation and now has its logo emblazoned and fully endorsed throughout Nike, Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks, social media, corporate media and other multibillion dollar transnational corporate platforms.



You fell for it hook line and sinker, too.



with much help from other pillars of the establishment media elite such as the New York Times, peddling their widely discredited and controversial '1619 Project' pseudohistorical high fructose corn syrup to addle histrionically handicapped under-30s particularly vulnerable to such acontextual programmatic fluff. but such low information belligerence was all that it took,



for Mob Mentality would be dismantlers of Statues-They-Didn't-Like to take to the streets en masse, hunting down targets of opportunity in their very own navel-gazing Heirarchy Of Oppression Olympics.





antifa and blm, are counterrevolutionary pseudo-activist provocateur organizations which are explicitly not anti-capitalist and seek only to enforce an "intersectionalist" authoritarian regime for their master-funders in the Corporate Capitalist Plutocracy, who use such organizations as their own divide and conquer tactic.



These corporate sponsored "movements" spreading their 'message' through corporate-controlled social media networks within a Big Data black box that vacuums up all our lives' personal activities, are explicitly and violently destroying the potential for multiracial class consciousness and unity.



Corporatized wokism is classic divide + conquer,designed to undermine any possibility of a multiracial class consciousness and unity.



Financialized corporate culture seeks to increase its control over the population and capital resources through its promotion of authoritarian 'woke' values, whose stooges do not have the slightest idea what is happening. They are young, brainwashed, inexperienced, idealist, and gullible. They have been deluded by corporate elites to believe that they are actually acquiring (access to) power when the exact opposite is true.



You know nothing of what "corporate" means having been sucked in to a 'revolution' "movement" which is entirely Corporate Capitalist Plutocracy sponsored, echoed through and amplified considerably by corporate mass media, along with willingly submitting your street antics nightly via mobile devices into a mass surveillance Black Box to further enslave yourself :

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439334.shtml#477944



Bathing of feet, taking the knee, forcing others in public to raise the fist are verbatim exactly out of Mao's cultural revolution struggle session culture-enforcements.



all political theater that (in the case of Mao's China) came *after* the takeover of economic power levers by State apparati was complete.



in the case of year 2020 BLM et al. political theater, the Corporate Capitalist Plutocracy gladly funds (via Ford Foundation $100 million grant in specific case of BLM, for example) such theatrics as it serves their interests while brainwashed "revolutionaries" continue to film themselves/their 'activist' theatrical antics on corporate-provided mobile devices feeding into the electronic Black Box for their own surveillance and enslavement :

so-called 'Black Lives Matter' is not just divide + conquer, but moreover repressive desublimation:

the phrase has been flattened out into a mere commodity.





