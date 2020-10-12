newswire article commentary united states human & civil rights | political theory Stink Of Bulls*** From As&es Has Become Overwhelming author: . looks like the June 2020 election-year plan of RaceWar©® has come to fruition, most corporate mass media outlets are pimping this angle quite heavily -

in particular with Denver 9News whose 'hired security' armed guard apparently pulled off a targeted assassination of one of the widely feared "white supremacists" http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/10/439464.shtml This follows the lead set by our own City of Portland, whose law enforcement officials apprehended Michael Reinoehl several weeks prior (in July 2020) to his late August targeted assassination of a right wing rally participant, releasing him in plenty of time to repeat his offense of carrying a loaded handgun in downtown PDX but also to fulfil his "kill-a-Nazi-as-patsy" task for the good of BLMantifa's glorious struggle for homeland security :



http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439210.shtml







After completing his murderous mission, Reinoehl lived several more hours to be hagiographically documented on the interwebsocialtube (<-- primary corporate-owned black box via which "revolutionaries" 'inform' themselves) justifying his transgression of natural laws for the greater glory of BLMantifa:



http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439219.shtml







This dude in Denver may not be so lucky. Looks ?? like the 9News TV channel may have been in on some sort of scheme, with his hired 'armed security' help, to somehow gin up a confrontation of a violent-agitated sort between the competing-protestor factions for the sole benefit of news reportage camera/interwebsocialtube views. Which went fatally wrong of course.



In any case, the Denver Police Department reportedly has the entire shooting scene along with what preceded-precipitated it on stationary security camera footage. So the truth ? and justice will out... perhaps yet.