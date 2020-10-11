newswire article reposts global faith & spirituality | political theory Failing into the Wokes of the Feel: Critique of the Few Left author: mirrormirror It's Class, Stupid, Not Race

Enclosing Trump as a solitary force for bigots, racists, misogynists would be politically tragic, as it is simplistic, in that it fails to recognize the manoeuvres of such narratives. There is a more imperative underscore of why and who elected this candidate that must be teased-out.



Today it is clear that much work needs/is to be done. An immediate and important aspect of this effort is to recognize how our contemporary class consciousness is currently being expressed. As evident, it is a class-identity channelled through an autonomous individuation associated with self-interest rather than a body correspondingly divorced from the means of production and consequentially exploited. It is essential that a clear understanding of where one sits in relation to the distal structures of power be grounded in a recognition of the State and the means of production. What then needs to be taken off the shelf is a class consciousness of shared-relation(s); a collective recognition of alienation as a class rather than a singular neoliberal by-product (or subject).

antifa, BLM have been coopted by corporate sponsorship. Occupy 2011 has been forgotten. as has Seattle 1999.



Anyone out there fighting for economic justice?



Financialization (only making money from money itself, not from labor or capital) is the greatest threat to the 99% and our collective economic situation



end the privately owned central banks and their global default currency U.S. dollar







A "grab them by the pussy," racist, sexist white man has grabbed the White House, and the polite class is twirling in outrage like dervishes approaching oblivion.



This insult to the "dignity of the office" and the "nation" is more shocking than the action of the black man who took the Nobel Peace Prize and then proceeded to bomb seven countries.



Liberal brains pickled in the formaldehyde of identity politics are unwilling to recognize in the politically incorrect catastrophe of Donald Trump's victory the blowback to the ferocious economic plunder by the neoliberal order, backed by decades of wanton and unchecked military aggressions.

The Republican Party and the Democratic Party are bought, sold, and paid for by big business. For that reason, both have a history of avoiding the issues that are common to Americans of all political persuasions. Addressing such issues would undermine the profits of big business. They include free healthcare, living wages, quality work, secure pensions, unionization, etc.



In order to protect the profits of their business investors, both parties focus on the cultural differences between Americans.

The Democratic political class has failed to heed the message that those who live by identity politics often die by identity politics.

The divide between "team economic justice" and "team demographic destiny" now informs how different factions of the left, broadly defined, decipher the results of Democratic primaries and special election battles. And unfortunately, this has led to dangerously inaccurate and biased prescriptions for 2020.



Even the term "working class" has become racialized and is now assumed to signal that the user of said term has a greater commitment to white interests than to those of people of color. This is because, for years, Republicans and some Democratic centrists made "working class" their dog whistle of choice. The unfortunate result has been that messaging directly to working-class voters, who desperately need political advocacy and who were formerly a crucial part of the Democratic coalition, has become stigmatized. (One must ask whose interests that serves.)

Political identities are reinforced by a massive apparatus for defining, policing, and activating them. By practicing "identity mindfulness," individuals can recognize propaganda and slant and better manage their own emotional response to identity-based manipulation.



While such mindfulness might help individuals lead more examined political lives, it does little to address the gridlocked U.S. political system. Individualist solutions are no answer to intractable societal problems.



Moreover, organizing the Left around a coalition of marginalized identities, as most liberals and even many leftists now do, cedes political debate to the preferred venue of the identitarian right. They want to argue over divisive cultural issues. The culture wars are also the preferred battlefield of right-wing ideologues who would rather political debate stay focused on identity issues than on enacting universal social programs, addressing inequality through wealth redistribution, or challenging the power and influence of capital.



Worse, identity-based political organizing causes the Left to actually abandon its core mission of building a just, equitable society, shifting battles from broad struggles for the redistribution of wealth and resources to a fight for more seats at the table. The problem becomes not the unjust system itself but rather the lack of minority representation within it. In this way, the identity politics that Klein hopes to rescue, no matter how well intentioned such movements may be, end up reinforcing the neoliberal status quo.

To defeat discrimination, drop the 'White Privilege' argument

By John A. Tures

October 05, 2018 05:03 PM , Updated March 12, 2019 10:46 AM



October 05, 2018 05:03 PM , Updated March 12, 2019 10:46 AM



Every year, there is a "White Privilege Conference" somewhere (next year it is in Iowa), where program organizers and attendees gather to lament "white privilege" and promise to "create change." But unless the "white privilege" argument is dropped, we'll always have racism, discrimination, and not enough allies to defeat such a scourge.



"Privilege exists when one group has something of value that is denied to others simply because of the groups they belong to, rather than because of anything they've done or failed to do," writes Peggy McIntosh on the White Privilege Conference site. "Access to privilege... is definitely an asset that makes it more likely that whatever talent, ability, and aspirations a person with privilege has will result in something positive for them."



Such an argument is as odious as the assumption that someone who is non-white can only succeed due to affirmative action, taking anyone's success as attributable only to skin color.



"White Privilege is the other side of racism," Paula Rothenberg adds on that site. "Unless we name it, we are in danger of wallowing in guilt or moral outrage with no idea of how to move beyond them." Actually, such a concept does little more than provoke a wallowing in guilt and moral outrage. It's hard to see how it doesn't. And such a guilt-based approach will do little to build an alliance against discrimination.



"It is often easier to deplore racism and its effects than to take responsibility for the privileges some of us receive as a result of it... once we understand how white privilege operates, we can begin addressing it on an individual and institutional basis," Rothenberg concludes.



These conference organizers have little understanding of how to build an alliance. Having researched these, I can tell you that alliances are based on mutual interests, not guilt.



Blacks face more discrimination than whites, but you'll be hard pressed to find many whites who haven't experienced some sort of discrimination, where the person was judged on something other than his or her talent, ability, ideas, character, and instead by what group the person belongs to, the gender, region, age, party you support, etc.



Essentially, someone who is African-American may swim in a pool with 10 sharks, while someone white faces three sharks in his or her pool. We'd all prefer a pool with fewer sharks, but neither environment is safe. Rather than focus only on how unfair it is that someone faces seven more sharks to swim with, shouldn't we figure out how to have a shark-free pool?



Allies are key to winning any struggle against injustice. Freedom Rider Hank Thomas told us in a speech at LaGrange College that during WWII that "The Allies" won the war, and we need allies in the fight for civil rights.



Someone who hears he or she is "privileged" is more likely to (falsely) believe it is true, defend the status quo, perpetuating the system, and not push for change. The smart strategy is to show whites that they too face discrimination, it's insidious, and shows how the system needs change.



Martin Luther King, Jr. understood this better than the organizers of this unproductive conference. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" he said, and for a good reason. Because if one can discriminate against a black person, that discriminator will also target whites he or she doesn't like, and pretty soon, it will get around to every reader of this column.



It is time to check privilege checking. D'Arcy discusses the concept of privilege throughout his piece and how the shift towards examining interpersonal communications and relationships has enhanced the visibility of checking people on their acquired privileges. This has its place without a doubt; people have to realize that humanity is more of an ongoing dialectic rather than particular blocks of time existing in one vacuum or the other, and the particular qualities about one's life is in many ways dependent on how that dialectic has shaken out for their community of origin. So yes, people should be made aware of how their privilege manifests in its various forms. But how do we do that? An article originally written for The Daily Mississippian that was reprinted for TIME's Ideas section seems to suggest one way that is growing in popularity: simply tell a person "check your privilege" and then wipe your hands of the situation. After all, it is now their problem, right? And you do not have time to educate anyone, because what do you look like? Google? That approach is cathartic, self-satisfying, and it even gets you pub in an international news outlet! But does it really do anything more than that? Do you remember the last time someone so harshly dismissed you? Did it make you any more likely to listen to anything that person had to say? Yeah, me neither. As D'Arcy puts it, "There is a certain optimism in the idea of 'consciousness-raising,' or the concept of 'the people,' that seems naive and unconvincing to many of today's activists. The shift from 'consciousness-raising' to 'calling out,' for instance, reflects (and encourages) a loss of confidence in the capacity of people to learn about, understand and oppose forms of inequality that do not adversely impact them as individuals." Ngoc Loan Tran suggested a different format of corrective suggestion that they termed as "calling in", where we approach those who transgress with the kind of humanity that we feel they lacked in their actions. While recognizing that calling out can still be of importance, Tran also recognizes the consequences of implementing that particular strategy in every situation. Tran, however, limits this practice to those we care about and share community with, since a rupture there can obviously have a profound effect on our efficacy as organizers (and if Tran did not make that clear, Mia McKenzie erases all doubt about the intended audience in a postscript). I love the concept, but disagree with the narrowness of scope: this should really be standard operating procedure amongst leftists. We have to recognize the difference between a mistake, a difference of opinion, and an action undertaken with harmful intent, and broadening the concept of "calling in" outside of our particular circles begins the process of doing that.

The Democratic Party's stunt has nothing to do with the foregoing, absolutely nothing. The Democratic Party's commitment to Identity Politics is not a commitment to the real issues and questions that are the basis for Identity Politics, it is a commitment to marshalling people's energy around these issues and questions to the imperatives of finance capital globalism and American imperialism. It's not an accident that the heroes of this Democratic Party/Identity Politics "feminism," such as Hillary Clinton and Rachel Maddow, are so open and bloodthirsty about their militarism.

August 3, 2018



The election of Donald Trump fractured the American Left. The abandonment of class analysis in response to Mr. Trump's racialized nationalism left identity politics to fill the void. This has facilitated the rise of neoliberal nationalism, an embrace of the national security state combined with neoliberal economic analysis put forward as a liberal / Left response to Mr. Trump's program. The result has been profoundly reactionary.



What had been unfocused consensus around issues of economic justice and ending militarism has been sharpened into a political program. A nascent, self-styled socialist movement is pushing domestic issues like single payer health care, strengthening the social safety net and reversing wildly unbalanced income and wealth distribution, forward. Left unaddressed is how this program will move forward without a revolutionary movement to act against countervailing forces.



As widely loathed as the Democratic establishment is, it has been remarkably adept at engineering a reactionary response in favor of establishment forces. Its demonization of Russia! has been approximately as effective at fomenting reactionary nationalism as Mr. Trump's racialized version. Lest this be overlooked, the strategy common to both is the use of oppositional logic through demonization of carefully selected 'others.'



This points to the most potent fracture on the Left, the question of which is the more effective reactionary force, the Democrats' neoliberal nationalism or Mr. Trump's racialized version? As self-evident as the answer apparently is to the liberal / Left, it is only so through abandonment of class analysis. Race, gender and immigration status are either subsets of class or the concept loses meaning.

May 15, 2020



The visceral conception of racism that motivates parts of the Democrat's base, that of armed lynch mobs breaking down doors and burning black churches, is historical memory, not political analysis. This isn't to suggest that racism has disappeared. What is meant is that organized racial violence was migrated to the very levers of social control that the New Democrats dedicated their careers to re-racializing. How is the political party that promoted and passed the 1994 Crime Bill that increased the carceral population by 60% not racist? The answer, that incarceration is a class issue, requires understanding how its American incarnation evolved during and after slavery.



And this gets to how the New Democrats have been more insidious than out-and-out racists. The relation of race to crime has historically been tied to maintaining a hierarchical economic order. In the realm of economics, this is clearly a class issue. However, the liberal notion of merit depends on full employment. Had Bill Clinton actually believed in merit, he wouldn't have ended welfare for the sake of merit because doing so wouldn't have been necessary. Full employment would have made doing so redundant except in select cases.



That Mr. Clinton 'ended welfare as we know it' for political reasons to triangulate Republicans from the right, both puts a lie to the concept of merit (the disabled and poor parents raising children merit assistance) and it demonstrated a willingness to benefit politically by throwing blacks under the bus. Ronald Reagan put forward the fraudulent caricature of the black 'welfare queen' (most people on welfare were white), and this is the reference made by Mr. Clinton's political gesture, else it wouldn't have 'worked' for him politically.



