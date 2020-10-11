Antifa and Black Lives Matter Need To Be Completely Eradicated From Planet Earth

|
Corporatized wokism is classic divide + conquer,designed to undermine any possibility of a multiracial class consciousness and unity.
Financialized corporate culture seeks to increase its control over the population and capital resources through its promotion of authoritarian 'woke' values, whose stooges do not have the slightest idea what is happening. They are young, brainwashed, inexperienced, idealist, and gullible. They have been deluded by corporate elites to believe that they are actually acquiring (access to) power when the exact opposite is true.
You know nothing of what "corporate" means having been sucked in to a 'revolution' "movement" which is entirely Corporate Capitalist Plutocracy sponsored, echoed through and amplified considerably by corporate mass media, along with willingly submitting your street antics nightly via mobile devices into a mass surveillance Black Box to further enslave yourself :
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439334.shtml#477944
Bathing of feet, taking the knee, forcing others in public to raise the fist are verbatim exactly out of Mao's cultural revolution struggle session culture-enforcements.
all political theater that (in the case of Mao's China) came *after* the takeover of economic power levers by State apparati was complete.
in the case of year 2020 BLM et al. political theater, the Corporate Capitalist Plutocracy gladly funds (via Ford Foundation $100 million grant in specific case of BLM, for example) such
theatrics as it serves their interests while brainwashed "revolutionaries" continue to film themselves/their 'activist' theatrical antics on corporate-provided mobile devices feeding into the
electronic Black Box for their own surveillance and enslavement :
so-called 'Black Lives Matter' is not just divide + conquer, but moreover repressive desublimation:
the phrase has been flattened out into a mere commodity.
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/06/438839.shtml