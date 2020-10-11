Matthew Doloff, Denver News9 Security Murders Right Wing Demonstrator At Point Blank Range

|
Both Doloff and 9News producer Kyle Clark were initially arrested as suspects in the incident; Clark was later released.
9News producer Clark is a follower of the Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists on social media. Denver Antifa has repeatedly identified Clark as one of the local news media who is allowed into the antifascist cadre of reporters covering their protest events.
Conservative activist John Tiegen, organizer of 'Patriot Muster' who lives in southern Colorado, is also well known for surviving the 2012 attack on an American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, where he was working on a security team.
Cell phone footage of altercation with other protesters and soon-to-be shooting victim in seconds prior to the murder :
concise breakdown of the known shooting events thus far :
further discussion of murderer Doloff and his left activism, antifa background :
Local news coverage of what is known thus far about events yesterday :
Man killed in downtown Denver amid dueling 'anti-fascist' and 'patriot' rallies
Just as the "Patriot Muster" appeared to be ending, someone was killed.
An ambulance leaves the scene after a soup drive and "anti-fascist" protest clashed with pro-police "patriot" protestors, ending in one person being shot on October 10, 2020 at Civic Center Park. (Eli Imadali for Denverite)
Rachel Estabrook and Nathaniel Minor, CPR News
Yesterday, 3:58 p.m.
A man was killed outside of the Denver Public Library's downtown branch Saturday afternoon, just as two groups were dispersing after hours of competing ideological rallies in nearby Civic Center Park.