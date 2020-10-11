resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting united states 11.Oct.2020 02:59
actions & protests | police / legal

Matthew Doloff, Denver News9 Security Murders Right Wing Demonstrator At Point Blank Range

author: captain obvious
Matthew Robert Doloff, 30-year old white male has been charged with first degree murder in shooting of a right wing 'Patriot Muster' protester, Lee ___ in downtown Denver on Saturday October 10th.

Doloff was working as an armed security operative contracted through Pinkerton for 9News when he killed Lee at point blank range with a 9mm handgun, just as Lee ___ was defensively deploying mace in Doloff's direction. A dispute between the victim and other protesters had developed in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

Just north of the Greek Amphitheatre, the Denver Communists, Colorado Socialist Revolution and other groups held a "Black Lives Matter Anti-Fascist Soup Drive" counter protest.

Doloff has a history of left activism in the Denver area, with photographs of him from 2011 in Occupy actions by the Denver Post newspaper.
Both Doloff and 9News producer Kyle Clark were initially arrested as suspects in the incident; Clark was later released.
9News producer Clark is a follower of the Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists on social media. Denver Antifa has repeatedly identified Clark as one of the local news media who is allowed into the antifascist cadre of reporters covering their protest events.

Conservative activist John Tiegen, organizer of 'Patriot Muster' who lives in southern Colorado, is also well known for surviving the 2012 attack on an American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, where he was working on a security team.

 Cell phone footage of altercation with other protesters and soon-to-be shooting victim in seconds prior to the murder :
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fF4d-N4dlmE

concise breakdown of the known shooting events thus far :
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWCYBQ1WWXI

further discussion of murderer Doloff and his left activism, antifa background :
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckdQtRwd524



Local news coverage of what is known thus far about events yesterday :

 link to denverite.com

 Man killed in downtown Denver amid dueling 'anti-fascist' and 'patriot' rallies

Just as the "Patriot Muster" appeared to be ending, someone was killed.

---
An ambulance leaves the scene after a soup drive and "anti-fascist" protest clashed with pro-police "patriot" protestors, ending in one person being shot on October 10, 2020 at Civic Center Park. (Eli Imadali for Denverite)
---

Rachel Estabrook and Nathaniel Minor, CPR News
Yesterday, 3:58 p.m.

Updated 8:21 p.m.

A man was killed outside of the Denver Public Library's downtown branch Saturday afternoon, just as two groups were dispersing after hours of competing ideological rallies in nearby Civic Center Park.

Denver Sheriff Department arrest ledger, photos of Doloff 11.Oct.2020 03:04
% link

>

Photo collage of the few seconds prior to shooting 11.Oct.2020 03:13
% link

This collage of photographs comes primarily from the work of Denver Post photographer Helen H. Richardson, who was close by in the minutes leading up to the shooting :

 http://www.denverpost.com/2020/10/10/dueling-denver-rallies-fatal-shooting-photos/

http://i.imgur.com/mviLHgC.jpg
^direct link to collage image

additional info about belligerent provocateur seen in fF4d-N4dlmE video 11.Oct.2020 03:25
^linked above link

belligerent "shoot me &&&&&r" with 'Black Guns Matter' T-shirt protester, who was confronting the victim just prior to his death has also been seen as employed security at other Colorado public actions, including a documented news broadcast of his presence as security personnel at a Bernie Sanders rally.

Not known if the belligerent provocateur 'Black Guns Matter' T-shirt individual (due to his known prior role as 'security' at protests/actions) was somehow connected with Doloff or the 9News hired-through-Pinkerton contract security detail, in this incident.

more on the BLM-Antifa (throwable) "Soup Drive" counterprotest 11.Oct.2020 03:48
: link

"Soup Drive" implies some sort of peaceful non-violent Food Not Bombs-style charitable buffet for homeless,

but it actually means using heavy cans of soup as projectiles i.e. the counterprotest has implicitly violent intent 
"Anti-Fascist's Throwable" / Eat Your Soup

