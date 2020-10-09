newswire article reposts oregon & cascadia government | police / legal Know Your Rights ~ Fight Police Corruption author: Felicia This was originally posted to the Indybay independent media site. I am re-posting it here at Portland Indymedia because we are too often the victims of the spying and other illegal activities of the military at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). This paper was written by JBLM Cop Watch in response to the corruption, malfeasance, and official misconduct of personnel within the Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Police Department in Washington State. We believe that the on-going illegal activities of the JBLM Police Department pose a threat to the community in general, and force us to take steps to protect ourselves from their abusive conduct and constant infringement upon our civil rights and liberties. - Although this paper focuses on the abuses on one department, the information provided may be of use to anyone being targeted by a corrupt and abusive government agency.



Please download this paper and share it with anyone who might become a victim of a corrupt and abusive police department. https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/10/09/18837411.php contribute to this article add comment to discussion