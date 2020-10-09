newswire article commentary global economic justice | human & civil rights Why Does Not Intersectionality Target Globe's Default Transaction Unit, The U.S. Dollar? author: ? Basic unit which oppresses all of us  not just Americans, every soul on the planet Earth  is the monetary denomination of the U.S. dollar.



(it was not always this way, decades ago but) This debt note fiat currency presently serves as the default currency denomination for *all* transactions around the world; yes including poorer 'brown' nations which must pay their sovereign debt in that denomination.



The more U.S. dollar units are issued (aka 'printed') by the privately owned Federal Reserve, to and by other central banks worldwide in the form of eurodollar time deposits, the more we all are enslaved to the national debt and global debt.



Think about that the next time you cash a bailout / CARES check. Financialization Is Only About Making Money From Money, Not The Real Economy Or Capitalism

