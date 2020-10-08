link to colemanhughes.org



The Intellectual Roots of Wokeness with James Lindsay and Peter Boghossian (Ep. 15)

24 September 2020



In this episode, Coleman interviews James Lindsay and Peter Boghossian. James is a mathematician, writer and founder of New Discourses. He is the author of a new book called 'Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity'. Peter is a philosopher, a professor at Portland State University, and the author of 'A Manual for Creating Atheists' and 'How to Have Impossible Conversations'.



During this episode, they talk about critical theory, postmodernism, critical race theory, and how these conspired to build the foundation of social justice ideology as known today. They also talk about the ways in which social justice has departed from its parent ideologies, and much more.





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CMaxEqaccM



92,697 views  Premiered Sep 30, 2020

Helpful references (for what's discussed in this podcast) 



 Intersectional Identity and the Path to Progress

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/06/438787.shtml

http://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/sep/30/intersectional-feminism-jargon



 'Intersectionality': Set Theory of the Left

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/09/436687.shtml