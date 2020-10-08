|
The Intellectual Roots of Wokeness with James Lindsay and Peter Boghossian (Ep.15)
In this episode, Coleman interviews James Lindsay and Peter Boghossian. James is a mathematician, writer and founder of New Discourses. He is the author of a new book called 'Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity'. Peter is a philosopher, a professor at Portland State University, and the author of 'A Manual for Creating Atheists' and 'How to Have Impossible Conversations'.
During this episode, they talk about critical theory, postmodernism, critical race theory, and how these conspired to build the foundation of social justice ideology as known today. They also talk about the ways in which social justice has departed from its parent ideologies, and much more.
Helpful references (for what's discussed in this podcast)
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Weber
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frankfurt_School
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critical_theory
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Post-structuralism
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacques_Derrida
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jürgen_Habermas
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Horkheimer
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herbert_Marcuse
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antonio_Gramsci
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michel_Foucault
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-François_Lyotard
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Postmodernism
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epistemology
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ontology
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derrick_Bell
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kimberlé_Williams_Crenshaw
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critical_race_theory
Intersectional Identity and the Path to Progress
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/06/438787.shtml
http://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/sep/30/intersectional-feminism-jargon
'Intersectionality': Set Theory of the Left
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/09/436687.shtml
