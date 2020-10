newswire article commentary united states human & civil rights | political theory How the Left Became the Right The Authoritarian Left and Puritanical Cancel Culture author: The Backchannel http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVyD6ISWlTk



Why is the left starting to act more like the right? To answer that question, The Backchannel is joined by two of the country's most prominent left-of-center writers: Rolling Stone's Matt Taibbi and The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald. The five of us discuss how puritanical attitudes have become so prominent on the progressive left. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVyD6ISWlTk



How the Left Became the Right. With Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greenwald



