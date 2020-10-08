resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary global 08.Oct.2020 21:53
corporate dominance | economic justice

what happened to anti-capitalism and economic justice?

author: ?
antifa, BLM have been coopted by corporate sponsorship.

Occupy 2011 has been forgotten. as has Seattle 1999.

Anyone out there fighting for economic justice?

Financialization (only making money from money itself, not from labor or capital) is the greatest threat to the 99% and our collective economic situation

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438464.shtml
end the privately owned central banks and their global default currency U.S. dollar

Corporatized wokism is classic divide + conquer 08.Oct.2020 22:35
~ link

designed to undermine any possibility of a multiracial class consciousness and unity.
Financialized corporate culture seeks to increase its control over the population and capital resources through its promotion of authoritarian 'woke' values, whose stooges do not have the slightest idea what is happening. They are young, brainwashed, inexperienced, idealist, and gullible. They have been deluded by corporate elites to believe that they are actually acquiring (access to) power when the exact opposite is true.

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/10/439426.shtml

BLM regardless of underscores (?) mute economic points 08.Oct.2020 22:41
tsk tsk link

BLM was long time afoot before any crony corp took it on as a brand - that type of co-opting is nothing new - BLM still matters regardless of how crony corps can profit.

Want to talk about economic justice - then feel free & maybe somebody is interested - but why all the unrelated negative issues and comments about Occupy, BLM and Antifa?

As you spin the bottle on Occupy and Seattle 1999 etc, it also appears that your pet project (Financialization) is out of steam and forgotten in the same ironic way.

Hiding passive aggressive racism under a cloak of economic justice mumble-jumble is not going to fly.

