Florida Rapper Bought Ferrari With $1 Million+ Of COVID-19 Relief Money

|
On another occasion, he spent more than $27,176 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, prosecutors said.
The FBI also accused Smith in a complaint of fraudulently seeking PPP loans on the behalf of others in order to get kickbacks.
At least a dozen other people are charged in the scheme, which secured at least $17.4 million in relief funds, prosecutors said. The complaints allege that the scheme "involved the preparation of at least 90 fraudulent applications... worth more than $24 million." Many of which were approved and funded "paying out at least $17.4 million."
Smith's Ferrari it was not immediately clear which model was seized when he was arrested Monday on charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.
_______________________
https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/2020/10/07/florida-rapper-diamond-blue-smith-bought-ferrari-with-coronavirus-relief-money-feds-say/
Florida rapper Diamond Blue Smith bought Ferrari with coronavirus relief money, feds say
Smith, 36, a cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Miami and a member of the group Pretty Ricky, was arrested this week along with a Pennsylvania tow truck operator for their roles in a $24 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme.