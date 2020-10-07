newswire article reposts united states government Ohio's Largest County Mailed Incorrect Ballots Will Re-Mail Correct Ones To 237,000 Voters author: wsyx The Franklin County Board of Elections said "a significant number" of requested absentee ballots were mailed to the wrong voters.



At this time, the board of elections can't say exactly how many voters received wrong absentee ballots.



Aaron Sellers, with the Franklin County Board of Elections, said the problem came with matching ballots with envelopes.



The Franklin County Board of Elections said it is conducting an analysis of all absentee ballots mailed out.



The ballot-stuffing was done on-site with a third-party vendor's equipment and some of the company's personnel is on hand to help figure out what happened.



"It was determined that a high-speed scanner used to proof ballots for accuracy was not working properly," a statement from the Franklin County Board of Elections said. "Not all ballots mailed are incorrect. The board is researching when the error occurred to determine the number of impacted voters."



Reports of the wrong absentee ballots being sent to voters emerged Tuesday afternoon. The Franklin County Board of Elections said it was a scanner issue. (WSYX/WTTE)

Ashley Castricone shared a photo with ABC6/FOX 28, a side-by-side showing her ballot and her husband's ballot, which are different. They came in the mail Tuesday.



"Normally I see Joyce Beatty and then the Republican is Mark Richardson this time. I didn't see them on the ballot. Instead, I saw Steve Stivers and Joel Newby running," she said.



Checking online, she noticed the precinct number didn't match up on her ballot.



"I called the Franklin County Board of Elections and was like, 'What is going on?' and they said I wasn't the only one calling in," said Castricone.



After work, Patrick Rogers logged on to Twitter to catch up on the day's news.



"I saw a tweet that said Worthington residents lookout, check your ballot closely," said Rogers.



He said his ballot and his wife's both read Whitehall, not Worthington.



"The first thing I thought was 'How am I going to fix this?' I really want my vote to count," he said.



The Franklin County Board of Elections said it is actively working on a solution. It said will reissue ballots to impacted voters. It has sent out 237,000 absentee ballots.



"System checks are in place to make sure mistakes like the one made by the Franklin County Board of Elections don't happen -- but they only work if the board properly executes those checks. When we became aware of the issue, we immediately notified the Franklin County Board of Elections and they began work to mitigate the issue with impacted voters," Maggies Sheehan, with the Ohio Secretary of State's office said.