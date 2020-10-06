newswire article reposts united states government 7,000 Bergen County, New Jersey Voters Receive Wrong Ballots author: Rodrigo Torrejon Nearly 7,000 voters in a Bergen County town got the wrong vote-by-mail-ballots sent to them, with officials now rushing to send out correct ballots within less than 24 hours.



On Monday afternoon, 6,867 Teaneck voters got the wrong ballots mailed to them, causing a maelstrom of confusion and frantic calls to the Bergen County Clerk's Office asking for help, said County Clerk John Hogan. As of noon Tuesday, the correct ballots were already being sent out via first-class mail, expected to reach voters by Tuesday night, he said.



"There's 600,000 ballots that went out. It's unprecedented," said Hogan. "The volume is like something we've never faced before."



NorthJersey was the first to report on the ballot mix-up.



The mix-up was caused by a programming error at the mail-house hired by a third-party printer, said Hogan. After hiring a printer through a competitive process, the printer subcontracted the mail-house to stuff every packet being sent out to voters, he said. link to www.nj.com



Bergen



Nearly 7,000 voters in N.J. town received incorrect ballots

Today 2:00 PM



By Rodrigo Torrejon | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com



Nearly 7,000 voters in a Bergen County town got the wrong vote-by-mail-ballots sent to them, with officials now rushing to send out correct ballots within less than 24 hours.



On Monday afternoon, 6,867 Teaneck voters got the wrong ballots mailed to them, causing a maelstrom of confusion and frantic calls to the Bergen County Clerk's Office asking for help, said County Clerk John Hogan. As of noon Tuesday, the correct ballots were already being sent out via first-class mail, expected to reach voters by Tuesday night, he said.



On Monday, the county sent out vote-by-mail ballots to Teaneck's 28,151 registered voters, said Hogan. Teaneck is split into two congressional districts, the 5th and 9th districts.



The ballot snafu had 1,325 voters in the 5th district receive ballots meant for the 9th District, said Hogan. Meanwhile, 5,542 voters in the 9th district received ballots meant for the 5th District, he said.



"There's 600,000 ballots that went out. It's unprecedented," said Hogan. "The volume is like something we've never faced before."



NorthJersey was the first to report on the ballot mix-up.



The mix-up was caused by a programming error at the mail-house hired by a third-party printer, said Hogan. After hiring a printer through a competitive process, the printer subcontracted the mail-house to stuff every packet being sent out to voters, he said.



The county had identified all voters affected by the mix-up and the handful of incorrect ballots that had been filled out and returned, said Hogan. A letter will go out to those affected, along with the corrected ballots, he said. The county board of elections will use a list of affected Teaneck voters to identify any incorrect ballots they receive, he said.



Hogan suggested that even if voters already mailed the incorrect ballot, they should also send in the correct one which will override any incorrect ones sent in, he said.



In the event that voters send in the wrong ballots and do not fill out the correct ballots, their votes will still count, except for the section choosing congressional candidates, he said. As of Tuesday afternoon, less than 10 incorrect ballots were sent in, said Hogan.



The Teaneck foul-up is the latest challenge faced by New Jersey voters in an unprecedented election that will see more vote-by-mail ballots than ever before.



In May, the Paterson City Council election was marked by allegations of voting fraud when hundreds of mail-in ballots were found in a mailbox in Paterson and in a mailbox in Haledon. In June, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal filed voting fraud charges against five men, including a city councilman and a council-elect. A Superior Court judge ordered a do-over election for the one Paterson council seat on Nov. 3.



In Elmwood Park, 12 voters received only the school board ballots but not the presidential, congressional, county and municipal ballots, said Hogan.



The United States Postal Service is investigating bundles of mail found dumped at a shopping center in North Arlington. A photo of the bundles of mail tweeted by the New Jersey Globe editor appeared to show mail-in ballots among circulars, magazines and other regular mail. contribute to this article add comment to discussion