Maniac Democrat Pulls Knife On Oregon Women For Trump Gathering

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHsmNiNfFC4



The perp was identified as Clayton John Callahan.



Callahan, as it turns out, is the communications director for the Democratic Party Of Washington County, a suburban county just west of Portland. Clayton John Callahan has made his living principally in the "uniforms and guns" professions. Just out of high school in the 1980s he first served in the U.S. Navy with an anti-terrorist unit. After 9/11 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and is now an Iraq War veteran twice over. Between active-duty deployments, he's worked as a deputy sheriff, a correctional officer, and as a federal special agent for Army Counterintelligence.