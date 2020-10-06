newswire article reposts united states actions & protests | labor 'F*** Bezos': Protesters March Outside Amazon CEO's $165Million Beverly Hills Mansion author: Lauren Edmonds A coalition of labor and environmental activists marched to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' palatial Beverly Hills mansion Saturday to demand the company address environmental and labor issues that came to a head during the pandemic. Protesters gathered at Will Rogers Memorial Park on Sunset Boulevard to decry Bezos and his multi-billion dollar e-commerce empire during 'The Wrong Amazon is Burning' event. The Congress and Essential Workers, a group of current and former Amazon warehouse employees, organized the rally and it was spearheaded by Chris Smalls of Staten Island, New York.



Smalls, a former Amazon warehouse staffer, was fired from his position in March after he organized a protest over what he described as a lack of PPE and hazard pay amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ________________________



'We demand that Jeff Bezos and the rest of the billionaire class pay their fair share to deal with the climate crisis,' TCOEW said in a statement, per Patch.



'We are calling for a decent living wage of $30/hour minimum for all Amazon employees, Medicare and childcare for all, and the right to unionize without fear of retaliation. These are just a few of the issues that we feel billionaires like Jeff Bezos, who makes nearly $4,000 a second, can absolutely help relieve or resolve.'



The crowd of demonstrators who shouted 'f*** Bezos,' who's worth $185billion, were joined by climate activist groups Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion.



Demonstrators who donned face masks hoisted signs that read 'f*** Bezos,' 'your greed is killing us,' 'abolish billionaires' and 'share with your country!'



Other signs urged Bezos to consider environmental changes, including one that said 'there is no planet B' and 'science not silence.'



At one point, members of the artivist troupe, Red Rebel Brigade Manifesto, wore red ensembles during a performative piece aimed at highlighting the global environmental crisis.



As the group of determined protesters drew near Bezos' mansion, they chanted 'tax Bezos' while someone played the drums.



Once the group arrived to Bezos' grand front gate, Smalls used a bullhorn to rally the crowd and declared 'enough is enough.'



'Destroying small businesses, destroying working class people, destroying lower class people. Enough is enough,' Smalls said. 'We're tired, we're done, and I want to say this...f*** Jeff Bezos!'



After Smalls' dismissal, Amazon officials said he was fired for 'violating social distancing guidelines and putting the safety of others at risk.'



But Smalls asserted that it was retaliation for organizing a workers protest.



In the memo obtained by Vice News, top Amazon executives planned to smear 31-year-old Smalls, a management assistant, after he spearheaded a walkout of several employees on March 30 over coronavirus safety fears.



The top bosses referred to Smalls as 'not smart' and discussed placing him as the face of the workers' walkout.



'He's not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us versus him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time how we're trying to protect workers,' wrote Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky. contribute to this article add comment to discussion