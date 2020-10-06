newswire article reporting united states police / legal Police Officer Charged With Murder Of Texas Man Who He Shot In The Back author: kltv At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas responded to a disturbance call at the 100 block of Santa Fe Street for a possible fight in progress.



Wolfe City officer charged with murder in fatal shooting of Jonathan Price



Shaun Lucas (Source: Hunt County Judicial Records)

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 5, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:12 PM



WOLFE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - From the Texas Department of Public Safety:



The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable.



No additional information is being released at this time.



