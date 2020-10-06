newswire article commentary global corporate dominance | political theory If Postmodernism, Critical Theory Were Effectively Deployed vs. Property + Capitalism author: ~ then I could get behind it.



When/where does the direct dismantling of capitalism, begin?



unfortunately, all of the critical theory / postmodern intellectual brain morphing amongst western academia >> western educational K-12 systems >> western workplace & corporate job training systems over the past couple decades, has merely translated into 'racial equality' / intersectionality / LGTBQ / pronouns / other mishmash variations of political correctness and Maoist style Struggle Session culture-enforcement.



It has *not* launched a mass attack on capitalism and property ownership itself, merely into corporate-sponsored authoritarian enforcement via Papa Statism of pseudprogress. along with  via critical race theory, specifically  pointless denunciation of an undefined amorphous 'white supremacy' (<--which is not and can not be capitalism or property ownership, particularly when for example organizations such as BLM and its broad ideological implements are propagated and funded by the Ford Foundation and transnational corporations Amazon, Nike, Walmart ) contribute to this article

