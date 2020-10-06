resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary global 06.Oct.2020 03:47
corporate dominance | political theory

If Postmodernism, Critical Theory Were Effectively Deployed vs. Property + Capitalism

author: ~
then I could get behind it.

When/where does the direct dismantling of capitalism, begin?

unfortunately, all of the critical theory / postmodern intellectual brain morphing amongst western academia >> western educational K-12 systems >> western workplace & corporate job training systems over the past couple decades, has merely translated into 'racial equality' / intersectionality / LGTBQ / pronouns / other mishmash variations of political correctness and Maoist style Struggle Session culture-enforcement.

It has *not* launched a mass attack on capitalism and property ownership itself, merely into corporate-sponsored authoritarian enforcement via Papa Statism of pseudprogress.
along with  via critical race theory, specifically  pointless denunciation of an undefined amorphous 'white supremacy' (<--which is not and can not be capitalism or property ownership, particularly when for example organizations such as BLM and its broad ideological implements are propagated and funded by the Ford Foundation and transnational corporations Amazon, Nike, Walmart )

Another problem (with overall dismantling capitalism, property etc.) 06.Oct.2020 04:05
u link

if critical theory / postmodernism / intersectionality / critical race theory
ET CETERA

were to possibly accomplish it.... or even to begin to participate in accomplishing the total destruction of capitalism/property :

they've completely ignored the post-1970s Financialization of global markets, aka Making Money Solely From Money 

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438464.shtml


since Financialization aka Making Money Solely From Money, is completely facilitated by privately owned central banks that produce the globe's currency (presently dominated by the default denomination, the U.S. dollar) in which we all transact.


Financialization, therefore, from the perspective of the 0.001 percent on whose behalf it functions and exploits (us),
is a kind of ?? "postmodern"/"critical theory" version of 'capitalism' whereby the 'capital' is continually regenerated and bailed-out by the infinite Quantitative Easing and moneyprinting (from absolutely nothing) of the privately held central banks.

i.e. Marx's idea of Capital, as the product of ownership of means of production, has been 'postmodernly' Financialized and raw materials extracted at great expense (<--thus cutting them entirely out of overhead costs) are no longer required, whatsoever. Labor (<--aka 'the people') is NO LONGER REQUIRED. Only a computer screen to 'print' more money, as needed on demand (whenever an 'economic collapse' or stock market dive occurs), along with artificially holding interest rates low, so that the entire globe is 'flooded' with money as currency. Money Deluge  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438042.shtml

in a nutshell what I'm saying is  06.Oct.2020 04:15
~ link

no amount of "dismantling of cultural hegemony" (aka hysterical 'white supremacy' "<-this is what's wrong" tilting-at-windmills etc.)

is going to either dismantle the free-capital-via-no-labor-for-0.001-% Financialization, property ownership, or the oppressive forces of 'capitalism' (<--which really isn't any more, not with for example 7 trillion new dollars printed-circulated by the privately owned U.S. Federal Reserve since March 2020 in order to prevent the collapse of the global 'economy').

Like it or not, Financialization (even if it 'poses' somewhat as a 'postmodern' version of a former capitalism) *IS* the new metanarrative despite critical theory-adherents' rejection of metanarratives. And must be deconstructed, in real life/real time (not just intellectually). When will you come to terms with that unfortunate fact?

