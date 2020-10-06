If Postmodernism, Critical Theory Were Effectively Deployed vs. Property + Capitalism

|
along with via critical race theory, specifically pointless denunciation of an undefined amorphous 'white supremacy' (<--which is not and can not be capitalism or property ownership, particularly when for example organizations such as BLM and its broad ideological implements are propagated and funded by the Ford Foundation and transnational corporations Amazon, Nike, Walmart )
ET CETERA
were to possibly accomplish it.... or even to begin to participate in accomplishing the total destruction of capitalism/property :
they've completely ignored the post-1970s Financialization of global markets, aka Making Money Solely From Money
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438464.shtml
since Financialization aka Making Money Solely From Money, is completely facilitated by privately owned central banks that produce the globe's currency (presently dominated by the default denomination, the U.S. dollar) in which we all transact.
Financialization, therefore, from the perspective of the 0.001 percent on whose behalf it functions and exploits (us),
is a kind of ?? "postmodern"/"critical theory" version of 'capitalism' whereby the 'capital' is continually regenerated and bailed-out by the infinite Quantitative Easing and moneyprinting (from absolutely nothing) of the privately held central banks.
i.e. Marx's idea of Capital, as the product of ownership of means of production, has been 'postmodernly' Financialized and raw materials extracted at great expense (<--thus cutting them entirely out of overhead costs) are no longer required, whatsoever. Labor (<--aka 'the people') is NO LONGER REQUIRED. Only a computer screen to 'print' more money, as needed on demand (whenever an 'economic collapse' or stock market dive occurs), along with artificially holding interest rates low, so that the entire globe is 'flooded' with money as currency. Money Deluge http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438042.shtml