Human Beings Are Earthlings, Not Alien Seedlings. By Lloyd Hart 10/05/2020

Not Alien Seedlings.

By Lloyd Hart

10/05/2020



I've been having trouble lately with a culture that has been brewing around aliens and aliens seeding human beings, alien hybrids etc. but it has been most perversely revealed in uber Catholic Ridley Scott's Prometheus creep story of a statue of David like alien species seeding Earth. Then planning the destruction of it's creation, humanity. This alien seeding cult is just recreating a human chauvinism over the Earth. In reality it's just another version of God creating man in his image bullshit. I have never believed aliens created us. I have only believed that the Earth and the Sun created us.



As a former patient of Dr. John Mack the Harvard psychiatrist who was looking into alien abduction with those of us that can't explain things that have happened to us but yet we tell the same story regardless of our disparate placements in proximity to each other, I desperately believe there are aliens out there. I always ask myself why do they take so much trouble not to be seen and yet dazzle us with sky performances for the masses to see. I've come to the conclusion that they are keeping us at arms length because they are terrified to mess with a nuclear armed species they do not fully understand. A planet loaded full of species they have not yet come to fully understand.



This is not in my opinion the work of an aggressive imperialist alien species seeding our planet to colonize us but rather as my brother once put it, creatures that create technology that can span space faster than the speed of light have only got to that technology by eradicating inefficiencies in their development such as War.



I think we are definitely being watched by anthropologists from another planet or planets but I think whoever's watching, is more concerned about us wiping ourselves out along with all the life on this planet with nukes. A lot of the ex-military folks that found themselves up to their eyeballs in military alien paranoia have all come to the conclusion from what they see as evidence as aliens paying very close attention to nuclear installations. My father was one of the nuclear geniuses and had a EEE security rating. He was desperately trying to stop Canadian engineers from blowing up Canadians with the most ridiculous idea of boiling water with a fission reaction. By the time my dad was in his last years of life cut short by working in nukes, dad bought a very expensive telescope and became obsessed with space and space travel. In his ramblings through the world of top secrecy dad, saw some stuff. But even his outlook towards the idea of aliens was that they were a benign force possibly even coming here to help us.



If my alien abduction stories are true and not hallucinations then it kind of makes sense that they would be abducting the son of a nuclear engineer either to train me to talk dad out of it or to simply gain information to understand us better. If there were aliens coming to colonize Earth or to eat humans for dinner I suspect they would behave like most colonial imperialists we have seen in our history. The Americans have had alien paranoia for a very long time which is why I think they pursued out of control bomb production but even they at the highest levels of paranoia in the Pentagon are beginning to accept the idea that we are in trouble and we might need their, the aliens help.



In James Carroll's book House of War it's pointed out that the only consideration of the joint Chiefs to end above ground bomb testing was that 320 + thermal nuclear bombs were burning off the ozone. The reason it got into Carrol's book was simply that it was in the government's own documents that were released in the 2000s to get into Carrol's book in 2006. It has been known all along at the highest levels of military power in both the Soviet Union and in the US that it was thermonuclear bombs that created climate change by burning off the ozone allowing in a great deal more of radiation from the sun but the same cult that promoted the production of the very first thermonuclear bomb was also the cult that maintained that there was no hole in the ozone and that the environmentalists were full of crap, to save the US military from the embarrassment of being blamed for the catastrophe of climate change. It is the same cult that has attempted to deny that fossil fuels contribute to global warming. The relationship of the energy monopolists with the ultimate power of military organization has been a mutually beneficial romp through the US Treasury but there is no money that's going to get us out of the trouble we're in.



I might be telling myself a fairy tale but if we were going to be colonized by aliens it would have already happened. As best as I can tell it's human colonizing human that we have to be afraid of.



I think a lot of people feel very terrible about human activity and what it's done to the beauty of this Earth in the last several hundred years of industrial development but guilt is absolutely no way to shape one's worldview from. In order to be objective about what we are confronted with we have to tear our eyes wide open and realize we are our worst enemies. The aliens can't help us if we don't ask them and we can't ask them if we don't know them. If the governments of the world have had direct contact with with other technology tinkerers from across the universe it is time to share that information with the rest of the people on this Earth.



Why are you killing my planet?

What have you got against it?

Could it be you resent it?

