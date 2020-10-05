Shadow Gate 2.0 Extended Trailer Deep State Surveillance Contractors Remove Their Websites

|
Shadow Gate 2.0: The Fake News Industrial Complex (Trailer)
newswire article reposts global 17.Sep.2020 03:33 human & civil rights | media criticism
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5M5wbyHBlk
^ brief teaser-trailer for upcoming documentary in the Shadow Gate series expose of government contractor electronic media/data surveillance
Shadow Gate
newswire article reposts global 14.Aug.2020 21:06 corporate dominance | human & civil rights
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/08/439082.shtml
'Shadowgate' Documentary Filmmaker Indictment Is A Peril To Journalistic Freedom
newswire article commentary united states 18.Aug.2020 08:06 human & civil rights | police / legal
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/08/439090.shtml