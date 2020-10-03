newswire article reporting united states election fraud strategy of tension author: u http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439390.shtml "video material out-of-control leftist danger" actually, *opposite*.

the Battle Royal WWE-style events (stemming from February 2017 Berkeley, see below with false claims of "right wing" agitation on up to the year 2020) were ALWAYS aggravated and encouraged SOLELY by *ANTIFA*

who incessantly threatened right wing groups that their attempts to speak freely in public places  almost all of which were fully permitted by local authorities and  would be challenged, using violent force.



Where Have All the Nazis Gone?

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436616.shtml



Robert Reich (on CNN): Berkeley Protesters Were 'Right Wing'

05.Feb.2017 02:01

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/02/434306.shtml



You Need To Get Out More. http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436616.shtml#453727







as to the U.S. street violence of May-June 2020 and later, this has been totally encouraged by Democratic National Committee-connected and -funded groups (via ActBlue) such as Black Lives Matter, Sunrise Movement, and antifa nationwide, with statements by Democratic congresspersons and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris among others who say the protests will "continue" until "Trump is removed".





Additionally, the violence is being *OPENLY PERMITTED* by local authorities, as in Portland where Multnomah County district attorney refuses to prosecute BLM/Antifa murderers like Michael Reinoehl (busted several weeks prior to assassination-murder he committed downtown with an illegal loaded firearm but let go a couple days after arres), or the 4-month siege http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439247.shtml of the federal courthouse in downtown Portland with violent rioters repeatedly released 24 hours after arrest to again shoot fireworks and use power tools to demolish that building :





 New Multnomah County D.A. Refused To Prosecute Reinoehl Murderer Shooter For Prior Crimes

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/08/439197.shtml

on July 5th Reinhol was cited for possessing a loaded gun in a public place (700 block of S.W. Main Street), resisting arrest and interfering with police.

Allegations were *dropped* on July 30th.

New Multnomah County District Attorney Michael Schmidt has refused to prosecute "low level" charges against street protestor.

Multnomah County bears responsibility for letting a violent criminal go free, later to become a murderer in downtown Portland.





 Patriot Prayer Sues MultCo DA Mike Schmidt In Federal Court For Selective Prosecution

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439287.shtml

The suit accuses District Attorney Mike Schmidt of engaging in unfair prosecution by refusing to dismiss a sole felony riot allegation against both Gibson and Schultz in light of his new office policy. Schmidt announced last month that his office wouldn't pursue riot charges against people involved in recent Portland protests without an accompanying allegation of specific property damage or use of force.

Schmidt, through office spokesman Brent Weisberg, has declined comment on Gibson's case, noting it's a matter pending before the court. Weisberg also Friday declined comment on the federal lawsuit.





RE: "income and detention rates" in Kenosha, Wisconsin 29.Sep.2020 10:18

above ^^article screed mentions Kenosha, Wisconsin -



recidivist violent woman-abuser felon Jacob Blake was stealing a woman's child and keys, in the car he attempted to flee in at time he was shot by police

 Kenosha, Wisconsin Police Called On Known Felon Jacob Blake After He Stole Woman's Keys

*click article for Jacob Blake's violent felon criminal record, which was known by police

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/08/439122.shtml

 Jacob Blake Was Trying To KIDNAP A Child

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNCizidGifk



Kyle Rittenhouse shot 3 violent felons who, as part of a violent mob AFTER MIDNIGHT AND AFTER POLICE CURFEW WAS DECLARED, attempted to murder him having chased him down the street recorded on multiple cameras :



 Kenosha, WI Gas Station: "Shoot ME N***a" / "I Say We Jack 'Em An' Take Their Guns"

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/08/439189.shtml

recorded around midnight Tuesday-Wednesday August 26th 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin at the gas station which an Instagram impromptu-organized militia armed with rifles, was defending from violent rioters.

 "don't point yo' mother ***kin' gun at me!

 "***K you an' every thing you got!"

 "shoot ME N***a!"

 "bust on me, N***a for real!"

 "I say we jack 'em an' take their guns!"





rioters committing violent acts in Kenosha, had come long distances from out-of-state across the United States,

THESE WERE NOT PERSONS FROM THE LOCAL COMMUNITY in the murderous violent mob :



 Seattle-Based Riot Kitchen Busted In Kenosha, Wisconsin

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/08/439136.shtml

Wisconsin law enforcement personnel, tipped and assisted by Federal marshals have arrested members of Riot Kitchen soon after they were observed loading gasoline cans into their black-out buses.

Riot Kitchen is a non profit based out of a posh apartment in Bellevue, an upscale suburb of Seattle.



 Kenosha Wisconsin Police Department on 08/31/2020 announced 175 Arrests Of Persons From 44 Different Cities, 22 Firearms Seized

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439198.shtml

 as of 12:30 p.m. on August 30, 2020 a total of 175 people have been arrested

 of people processed during this week, 102 were from addresses outside of Kenosha, Wisconsin

 arrested numbers include people from 44 different cities

 34 arrested for curfew, plus additional charges such as carrying concealed weapons and burglary

 69 arrested for curfew violations

 22 firearms seized





 Felon Rap Sheets Of 3 Rioters Shot (2 Deceased) In Kenosha, Wisconsin 2020-08-26

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/08/439159.shtml

these 3 white males were shot during a riot mob's attack and pursuit of 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha on Wednesday. 2 of them (Rosenbaum and Huber) are now deceased.

( a 4th individual in the attacking mob, black male, attempted to head-stomp Kyle while down on pavement but was not shot )

 Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin (skateboard guy, attempted to murder Kyle by striking him across skull)

 Joseph D. "Jo Jo" Rosenbaum, 36. (first attacker of Kyle Rittenhouse, tried to forcibly pull Kyle's rifle away from him and was shot dead)

 Gaige Paul Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, Wisconsin ("medic" carrying Glock pistol attempting to head-shot Kyle then immediately was shot in his right bicep)

Armed medic guy actually live-streamed himself talking to Kyle as he was running down the street. Kyle told him he was trying to get to the police. Grosskreutz then attempted to draw and head-shot Kyle as he approached him, after the head-stomp and skateboard assaults



Kyle Rittenhouse shot the 3 violent felon assailants, entirely in self defense :

* see comments below article for statement from Rittenhouse's lawyer *

 Newly Minted Internet Lawyers Who Just Got Their Use Of Force Degree From The U. of FB

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439200.shtml







finally regarding Portland (again) in the years leading up to 2020, and after George Floyd's death on May 25th :

 Portland Crowds Now Just Extras in Trump's Campaign Infomercials

newswire article commentary united states 30.Aug.2020 16:27 anti-racism | political theory

