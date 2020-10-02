newswire article commentary portland metro environment | police / legal surveillance planes author: anonymous I don't see what the fuss is about surveillance planes flying overhead for hours. If people are sitting outside trying to have a conversation and the continuous, buzzing drone of the planes bother them, they can just go inside (yes, they'll still hear the plane, like I am right now, at 7:50 at night). Why, just today I enjoyed listening to the planes (there were two of them for a while) starting at around 6:00 p.m., when I went outside to water the flowers). I admire how these machines go back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. I don't know how much it costs to hire a plane, a pilot, and a surveillance engineer, but it can't be much, right? I just wish I knew their schedule so I could plan a gathering in my yard. We all could watch the planes go around and around until 9, 10, or even 11 at night while enjoying not only the constant drone but also the pleasure of knowing that we are being watched. contribute to this article add comment to discussion