resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article announcements united states 02.Oct.2020 11:26
government

IMF Calls for New Global Debt Policies to Confront COVID Financial Crisis

author: Zachary Conti        e-mail:e-mail: zach@jubileeusa.org
IMF head Kristalina Georgieva warned that developing countries could face a second wave of economic crises just as they are recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. "... There is a need to reform the international debt 'architecture' ... to provide speedy and sufficiently deep debt relief to countries that need it, benefitting not only these countries but the system as a whole," wrote Georgieva and other top IMF officials in a Fund blog published Thursday.
IMF head Kristalina Georgieva warned that developing countries could face a second wave of economic crises just as they are recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. "... There is a need to reform the international debt 'architecture' ... to provide speedy and sufficiently deep debt relief to countries that need it, benefitting not only these countries but the system as a whole," wrote Georgieva and other top IMF officials in a Fund blog published Thursday.

"The IMF is declaring that global processes and policies must be reformed to address skyrocketing debt levels and countries facing debt crises," shared Eric LeCompte, the Executive Director of the religious development group Jubilee USA and a UN finance expert. "If we had better debt processes in place before the coronavirus struck, we may not have experienced an economic crisis of this magnitude."

In addition to international debt policy and process reforms, the Georgieva blog asserts the G20 should continue suspending debt payments for poor countries.

In April, the G20 agreed to the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, a process for the 73 poorest countries to stop paying debts through 2020. The initiative allowed 43 of the poorest countries to free $5.3 billion for health and social spending to respond to the pandemic. Without G20 action, the initiative expires at the end of the year.

"Unless we move forward additional aid and debt relief, too many countries could see lost decades of development," said LeCompte.
According to the IMF, about half of low-income countries faced severely high debt levels or financial crisis prior to the onslaught of COVID-19.

"Debt relief and aid needs to be increased and expanded to include more developing countries struggling to confront the health and economic impacts of the pandemic," noted LeCompte. "As we reform debt processes and policies to meet this current crisis, we must also strengthen processes to prepare us to combat future financial crises."

Read Georgieva's IMF blog here.

 https://blogs.imf.org/2020/10/01/reform-of-the-international-debt-architecture-is-urgently-needed/

homepage: homepage: http://https://www.jubileeusa.org/

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion