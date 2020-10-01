resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 01.Oct.2020 19:47
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 10/02/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr201002.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From JAPAN- The IAEA says it has inspected and collected samples at an Iranian site suspected of storing undeclared nuclear materials. Japan's maritime defense force and the Indian Navy have been conducting joint drills in the northern Arabian Sea. The former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have begun a war over disputed territories, with Turkey being accused of aiding in the fighting.

From GERMANY- Brief reports on the Azerbaijani war and France, protestors demanded abortion rights in Mexico City, Belarus has suspended independent media, and Covid updates. Shock at the US presidential debate was a main topic on all international broadcasters, here is a short critique from Germany. The UN has begun a major Biodiversity Summit to attempt to tackle the unprecedented environmental degradation- none of the previously set targets for 2020 have been met.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi interviewed the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot. He discusses the Abraham Accords signed by the UAE, Bahrain and Israel which were facilitated by Donald Trump, why normalization of relations by UAE and Bahrain with Israel hinder Palestine's quest for statehood and an end to Israel's occupation, the Trump administration's treatment of Palestinians, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

From CUBA- The US national network on Cuba condemned US reinforcement of sanctions against the island. The Cuban foreign ministry issued a declaration against the US pressure and blackmail against the Pan-American Health Organization. Venezuela intercepted and disabled another US plane in its national airspace.

The latest Shortwave Report (October 2) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)


BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes-  https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Much that passes as idealism is disguised love of power."
-- Bertrand Russell

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

