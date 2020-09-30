newswire article reposts united states government 100,000 New York City Residents Sent Invalid Absentee Ballots, Warned Not To Mail Them In author: rt Nearly 100,000 New Yorkers have received defective absentee ballots, the latest in an improbable series of screwups by the city Board of Elections that have the government scrambling to restore faith in the mail-in voting process.



Due to a printing error, the names and addresses on an entire print run of ballots and the secondary envelopes they're supposed to be sealed in don't match, the NYC Board of Elections (BOE) admitted on Tuesday, promising to send the affected voters new ballots.



A total of 99,477 voters, mostly in Brooklyn, got the faulty mailing, which the Board blamed on Phoenix Graphics - a long-time contractor with the department. The same company will be tasked with printing and mailing new ballots, complete with an insert explaining why they're receiving a second ballot, and New Yorkers have been warned not to mail in the defective ballots. Further complicating the mess, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attempted to stop the city Board of Elections from sending out replacement ballots on Tuesday, calling them up at the last minute and urging them to send out only replacements for the misprinted envelopes. Sending all new ballots would be an "overcorrection," senior Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi told the New York Post on Tuesday - while another source suggested the real reason Cuomo didn't want new ballots sent was that President Trump might claim it meant New Yorkers were being encouraged to vote twice.



Other state officials who spoke to the Post on condition of anonymity called Cuomo's response "twisted" and "a horrible mistake," and State Senator Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) eviscerated the governor's plan in a tweet as "straight-up disenfranchisement and an affront to our democracy."



If Cuomo was worried about being accused of fraud by the president if the board sent out new ballots, however, he can rest easy - it's already happened before a single replacement ballot was delivered. Trump responded to the news of the snafu with a characteristic 'I told you so,' taking to Twitter on Wednesday to declare "Mail In Ballots in New York City a total MESS."