4 Under Federal Indictment For Portland Protest Violence



by KATU Staff Monday, September 28th 2020



PORTLAND, Ore. - Four people are facing federal charges stemming from ongoing protests in Portland.



A 24-year-old is facing a federal charge of civil disorder, accused of jumping onto the back of an officer who was making an arrest during a riot in early September.



According to court documents, 24-year-old Meganne Englich-Mills was in a crowd of people trying to march from Ventura Park to the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct on September 5, 2020.



When the group encountered law enforcement, Molotov cocktails and fireworks were thrown. Police later declared the protest a riot.



Oregon State Police troopers who were assigned to help with crowd control started trying to disperse the group. While one of the troopers tried to take someone into custody, Englich-Mills allegedly jumped on the trooper's back. More troopers came over to place them under arrest.



The office of U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced Monday that Englich-Mills was indicted on a charge of civil disorder. They pleaded not guilty during the arraignment on Monday.



Three other people are also facing federal charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.



John Phillip Wenzel faces a charge of civil disorder stemming from a protest on August 14.



Halston Eugene Hamilton and Michael Lee Pilgrim each face misdemeanor charges for flying a drone within federal airspace on September 26.