$200 Cash/Vote: Ballot Harvesting In Minneapolis, Part 2



a pay-for-votes ring has been exposed in the Somali community of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ballot harvesters have been recorded providing hundreds of dollars to voters, filling in their ballots, and even voting in place of persons/voters themselves.



MPD said it is evaluating the claims.



"The Minneapolis Police Department is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements," an MPD spokesperson said in a statement."



"If Project Veritas has evidence of election law violations, they should provide it to the Minneapolis Police Department," the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement.



County prosecutors indicated that if such claims were reported to police and any investigation was forwarded to their office, the county attorney's office would actively review for potential charges. Part 1 



 Ballot Harvesting In Minneapolis, Minnesota: Exposed

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439382.shtml



Thousands of ballots are being illegally collected and submitted as valid votes in Minneapolis.