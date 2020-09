newswire article questions global actions & protests | political theory when do I get my anti-capitalism / when does the anti-capitalism start? author: pls tia so the 'revolutionary' change movements are now emblazoned on multibillion dollar transnational corporate mastheads (of Nike, Amazon, Walmart) and supported by multimillion dollar grants from the Ford Foundation.



when does the anti-capitalism arrive? When do we actually fight the machine?



we're all a long, long way from Seattle 1999, when the focus was on global capitalism. when is capitalism going to be replaced, overthrown, done with?



because this "racial justice" has nothing to do with the forces / The Machine itself oppressing all the races together and has been embraced by the entire systemic framework ( professional sports, transnational corporations, establishment donor foundations, political elites ) of so called 'white supremacy', no matter the color or gender of a few individuals amongst ^those entities. contribute to this article add comment to discussion