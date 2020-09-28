|
Biopolitics, the Corona World Order, and the Human Connection Movement
author: Sayer Ji
in this livestream, Sayer Ji takes a deep dive into the meta issues we are facing today, both as individuals and globally, focusing on Covid-19 as an event horizon for humanity, and the ontological fork in the road we are all now being asked to make a decision about which direction we will take.
Much of Giorgio Agamben's work since the 1980s can be viewed as leading up to the so-called Homo Sacer project, which properly begins with the book 'Homo Sacer: Sovereign Power and Bare Life'. In this series of works, Agamben responds to Hannah Arendt's and Foucault's studies of totalitarianism and biopolitics. Since 1995 he has been best known for this ongoing project (the volumes of which has been published out of order).