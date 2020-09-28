resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts global 28.Sep.2020 18:08
health | human & civil rights

Biopolitics, the Corona World Order, and the Human Connection Movement

author: Sayer Ji
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVO1vV5yPZM

in this livestream, Sayer Ji takes a deep dive into the meta issues we are facing today, both as individuals and globally, focusing on Covid-19 as an event horizon for humanity, and the ontological fork in the road we are all now being asked to make a decision about which direction we will take.
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVO1vV5yPZM

homepage: homepage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVO1vV5yPZM

Giorgio Agamben (on globalized totalitarianism, biotpolitics)  28.Sep.2020 18:20
^referred above link

an Italian philosopher best known for his work investigating the concepts of the state of exception, form-of-life (borrowed from Ludwig Wittgenstein) and homo sacer. The concept of biopolitics (carried forth from the work of Michel Foucault) informs many of his writings.

Much of Giorgio Agamben's work since the 1980s can be viewed as leading up to the so-called Homo Sacer project, which properly begins with the book 'Homo Sacer: Sovereign Power and Bare Life'. In this series of works, Agamben responds to Hannah Arendt's and Foucault's studies of totalitarianism and biopolitics. Since 1995 he has been best known for this ongoing project (the volumes of which has been published out of order).

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giorgio_Agamben

