resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 28.Sep.2020 13:27
government | human & civil rights

Ballot Harvesting In Minneapolis, Minnesota: Exposed

author: pv
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWK56l2VaLY

Thousands of ballots are being illegally collected (state law limits the amount of 'on behalf' ballots transported to three per person) and submitted as valid votes in Minneapolis.
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWK56l2VaLY

homepage: homepage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWK56l2VaLY

contribute to this article


Minnesota Supreme Court suspends limit on helping others vote in person 28.Sep.2020 13:56
Stephen Montemayor link

 link to www.startribune.com

Local

Minnesota Supreme Court suspends limit on helping others vote in person
But state cap on delivering absentee ballots remains.

By Stephen Montemayor Star Tribune
September 9, 2020  8:46pm

A Minnesota law that limited to three the number of voters any one person can help cast a ballot in person will remain unenforceable this election, the state Supreme Court has ruled.

In an expedited four-page ruling last week, Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea affirmed a July order by Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan that sided with a legal challenge filed earlier this year by two Democratic campaign committees.

However, Gildea reversed Gilligan's decision that had invalidated a separate state cap on how many absentee ballots one person can help deliver.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee both sued to eliminate Minnesota's voter assistance limits, calling them unconstitutional. Earlier this year, Secretary of State Steve Simon had already entered into a consent decree  months before the Aug. 11 primary  in a separate but related lawsuit in which he agreed to order county attorneys and election administrators not to enforce the in-person voter help limit.

In July, Gilligan approved the Democratic committees' motion for a temporary injunction that would halt enforcement of both the in-person and absentee limits. He said that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits of their claims that the limits violated the federal Voting Rights Act and Minnesota Constitution, in addition to state and federal free speech and association rights.

The Republican Party of Minnesota and Republican National Committee appealed the case and successfully petitioned the state Supreme Court for an "accelerated review" of the case. Oral arguments were held remotely on Sept. 3.

An attorney for the Republican groups argued that the Democratic campaign arms were seeking to "claim unfettered constitutional rights to mark and to collect voters' ballots" and invalidate two longstanding state laws protecting election integrity "by limiting ballot marking and ballot harvesting by third parties." The Republican groups also argued that the plaintiffs failed to identify any voters who have been unable to vote in the past or who would be barred from participating in the November election because of either rule.

In May, Simon and Attorney General Keith Ellison reached a consent agreement to resolve a lawsuit filed by Dai Thao, a St. Paul City Council member. Both sides agreed that the federal Voting Rights Act permits voters to ask anyone of their choosing for help with voting and that the federal law preempts any state law imposing further restrictions.

Simon, a former state representative, sponsored a bill to end such restrictions when he was in the Legislature, but it was not taken up.

Under the Supreme Court's Sept. 4 ruling, Minnesotans can still only help deliver and return up to three other voters' absentee ballots under special circumstances. The chief justice added that a more extensive judicial opinion will follow.

http://www.startribune.com/minnesota-supreme-court-suspends-limit-on-helping-others-vote-in-person/572362602/

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion

view discussion from this article