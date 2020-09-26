21st CENTURY ALIEN PUNK

|
INTRODUCING THE GENERATION Z STARSEED REBELS
By Michael Dargaville
For those who do not know what a starseed is, this article of journalism will explain all at this critical time following the Covid19 pandemic tragedy.
Our planet earth is changing massively.
Currently benevolent and loving human ETs/aliens called the Galactic Federation are surrounding our planet in spaceships. They have been here since 1998 enmasse but have always watched over us.
They can and will stop all nuclear missiles and have radically changed the geo-political landscape of the planet because this makes China the top military power because the Galactic Federation can and will stop all USA nuclear bombs.
The Galactic Federation is also offering full military protection to any country which seeks it.
Furthermore, all children born on the planet in 2002 and after, are human alien starseeds from the Galactic Federation. A starseed is a human alien from an advanced human planet who dies on their home planet and are reborn here. Thus, all of Generation Z, are human starseed aliens from advanced Galactic Federation planets from across the galaxy.
This massive situation is critical because starseeds have high level abilities in many areas. Each starseed activates to their mission at different times but all starseeds have an encodement in their DNA to activate. It is likely Generation Z will activate widely in their 20s during the 2020 decade.
I am also a human starseed alien but come from Generation X, or the Punk Generation, born from 1957 to 1979 (the babyboom rate, not number of births, radically stopped in the western world by 1957). There never was a "babyboomer generation", it was a negative media invention to divert people away from their basic history via revisionism. Many even claimed Generation X started with those born at the beginning of 1960, but it was actually three years earlier.
There is only a small percentage of Gen Xers who are starseeds. And the same for Generation Y, born 1979 to 2001. They are NON-starseeds and are not developed at the same level of a starseed, who come from a huge range of galactic human planets living ages ranging from 200 years to 30,000 years. I come from a very advanced human planet on the far side of the galaxy where we live 7000 to 8000 years.
The Galactic Federation was formed 5 million years ago after humans were first developed on the Vega star system 7 million years ago who then spread out across the Galaxy and started human civilizations. The Galactic Federation came to earth 2 million years ago and set up a colony called Hybornea. This lasted until 1 million BC but was then destroyed by Reptoid shapeshifting reptilian aliens. (These aliens have been in a war with the Galactic Federation since 4 million BC).
Now, and this is critical, galactic humans in the earth Hybornea civilization lived for 5000 years in one body before reincarnating into another. About 900,000BC another advanced Galactic Federation civilization called Lemuria was formed after the Reptoids were destroyed there. Atlantis was a "daughter empire" of Lemuria. Both of these civilizations were destroyed again about 25,000BC by bad reptoid aliens but human remnants remained who had been mutated to live just 50 to 80 years. Thus, Archangel Michael, who is the LEADER of the Galactic Federation, with the agreement of other positive archangels, started putting "young souls" into the human remnants because it was unfair and inappropriate that the "old souls" of previous galactic earth humans who lived in a body for 5000 years come and incarnate and reincarnate into these mutated bodies. Thus, these "young souls" reincarnated in these mutated human bodies together continuously on Planet Earth up to the present day until Generation Z, who are all starseeds with very special abilities. After the fall of Atlantas about 25,000BC, which was destroyed by bad reptilian reptoid aliens, an increasing amount of "young souls" were created for Earth as its mutant humans increased their population up until the present day. Now, however, all those reincarnating on Earth from 2002 onwards, are all human alien starseeds.
These "young souls" of NON-starseeds have never lived on advanced human planets and are thus not as advanced. This is because these other advanced alien human planets have much longer lifespans which gave them the ability to grow spiritually and in other ways. Starseeds, of course, have always come to help but have been a small minority until Generation Z, who are all starseeds. To understand what is happening now, it is critical to understand this.
Generation Z starseeds are coming from a vast array of advanced galactic human planets. Non-starseeds will not be coming back to fuck things up. Those non-starseeds who support the Galactic Federation will be rewarded karmically. We in the Galactic Federation have the ability to take non-starseed leaders of countries, if they support us, to advanced lower level human alien planets who live between 200 to 400 years, many of whom speak English and have oxygen atmospheres. More than 500 lower level but advanced (compared to earth) human planets living 200 to 500 years have been attacked by bad Reptoids. Planet earth was also attacked by these bad reptoid aliens up until 1999 and had 6000 of them living on a moon base using psychotronic weapons (which can mind control entire cities) on the planet in a bid to destroy it. They nearly succeeded but were stopped and destroyed by the Galactic Federation who wiped the base out in 1999. Thus, the GALACTIC FEDERATION saved this planet. The boss of the bad Reptoids is Archangel Lucifer, the Devil.
A minority of Reptoids are good and work for Archangel Michael. The Galactic Federation also has good insect aliens, wonderful dragon aliens (the mightiest alien species in the Multiverse/Universe) plus others. Human aliens from the Galactic Federation make up 60% of the organisation.
The reader, thus, can see how clearly the non-starseeds of this planet, who make up the majority of Generation X (born 1957 to 1979) and Generation Y (born 1979 to 2001) ARE not helping, supporting or telling the truth of the Galactic Federation. This is despite the fact that 40% of people on the planet KNOW the ET truth, 40% BELIEVE the ET truth with just 10% undecided. Thus, these Generation X and Generation Y non-starseeds are like the Germans watching the Nazies (who seem to control contemporary planet earth in 2020) exterminate Jews, communists, homosexuals and gypsies during World War 2. Gen X and Gen Y know what is happening, but just turn their heads the other way.
The Galactic Federation, who surround our planet in spaceships, want a world government based on utterly sacrosanct independent SOVEREIGN countries with a world capital in China's Sichuan province, which is near India. This is perfect because China and India now lead the world, as they are the most populous and powerful countries on the planet. The western world is no longer the centre of power, although they still think they are.
The Galactic Federation want to see hydrogen engine power plants to create electricity to power electric cars, jets and ships plus hydrogen engine cars, jets and ships and the end of all oil. The Galactic Federation want to see massive non-fossil fuel energies utilised ASAP such as solar and wind and others. Oil is the blood of Gaia and taking it out of the planet destroys our planetary plates and grid system. This is critical and top of the Galactic Federation agenda. A more socialist world is strongly encouraged by the Galactic Federation. Highly advanced human planets have no need for ownership or materialism, living in perfect spiritual communism. A more loving, kind and socialist world, ecological and humane, working closely with the Galactic Federation is what is required. I was sent into China by the Galactic Federation, where I worked as a university lecturer and journalist for 20 years, because I had a strong affinity to the Chinese Communist Party and communism in general and also on my home human alien planet, there are lots of oriental people, so they are my people. I love China and love to help it. China is now increasingly mixing its egalitarian communist culture with its ancient roots of Taoism, Buddhism and Confucianism with astonishingly positive results. In 2009 two Galactic Federation spaceships hovered over Jinan city, capital of Shandong for four days. This was reported widely by all Chinese media and seen at close range by more than one million people. Shortly after, Beijing sent me into cities in the region to teach and tell the Galactic Federation alien truth.
Many western people are given a daily diet of anti-China propaganda and I am here to say, after years of teaching and being a journalist there, I had more freedom there than living in the western world. I want to stress I was in fact raised in the radical western hippie punk New Age socialist counter culture and have the highest regard for these amazing and cutting edge cultures of the western world that have now become seriously global. The New Age movement itself, which flourished in the western world from the 1960s, and especially from the late 1980s (with the alien disclosure movement), indeed sparked the consciousness of the worldwide New Age movement. From groundbreaking poets such as the American gay Buddhist socialist Allen Ginsberg, to the Galactic Federation channeller and spokesperson Sheldon Nidle, the best of the West has been remarkable. However, this has been primarily a counter culture phenomenon, as the western mainstream narrative has pushed global western fascism, militarism, western hegemony, super capitalism, the goals of the Illuminati (the 13 corporate bloodline families behind 911), big pharma, and disinformation in general.
So what happens to the non-starseeds? There are a number of options. Non starseed leaders who do bad will pay karmically and so will others, who have done negative things. There is this possibility of putting them on a new prison planet, the lowest of the low. Currently earth is the lowest level human planet in the Universe. So this new planet will be even worse. The non-starseeds have to go somewhere. Many good ones could reincarnate UPWARDS to high level Galactic Human planets. Some may even have the opportunity to leave the planet IN THEIR PHYSICAL BODIES ON OUR SPACESHIPS. We could resettle non-starseed planetary leaders who start helping us on advanced human Galactic Federation planets living 200 to 400 years and who use English and oxygen where they could have wonderful lives. Thus, I make a call to all non-starseed leaders to change your ways, help the planet, work for good with immediate Galactic Federation truth, and we will look after you, take you to a wonderful life and planet. We can also do this to non-starseed humans who are not leaders. On our spaceships we have very advanced rejuvenation machines to keep you alive a VERY long time. We in the Galactic Federation, as I said before, want a world government based on absolute sacrosanct nation sovereignty with a WORLD CAPITAL in western China's Sichuan province. Sichuan is perfect because CHINA is the new leader of the planet, yet India is now number two leader, and SICHUAN is near the border or China and India. This is our future. I make a call to all non-starseeds, do we have to wait for the Generation Z starseed ALIEN generation to make these changes of a world government working with the Galactic Federation or can you non-starseeds do this for your OWN KARMIC BENEFIT. And maybe a free trip on our spaceships to a better life living on an advanced human planet living for 300 years where everyone speaks English and breathes oxygen.
Readers must be made aware that Generation Y, born 1979 to 2001, are in fact the last of the non-starseeds to be born on this planet. They are the very end of the reincarnational cycle on this planet and in fact the MOST non-evolved compared to their older Generation X, born 1957 to 1979 and also the Hippie Generation, born 1934 to 1957 (with the babyboomers born 1945 to 1956 being the second half of the hippie generation). Gen X and the hippie generations who are also non-starseeds are/were more evolved than Generation Y. Many Nazies have reincarnated into white Generation Y people, thus their fascism. Generation Y, as a whole, have little advanced science, medicine, philosophy, music, poetry, left wing and spiritual communist empathy and virtually NO New Age awarenes despite knowing the ET truth. That is how corrupt they are. This is to our planet's great detriment because they love killing the planet willingly. And they don't give a fuck. They are the new "planet fuckers".
Thus, the planet's future is being seriously destroyed by Generation Y. And time is running out for them as they are clearly showing how utterly brain dead, materialist, and anti-New Age, and importantly, seemingly committed to the Right Wing and anti-socialist/communist ethos. And they are telling the Galactic Federation everyday to "FUCK OFF" by this cheezy fascist gross reaction during this massive planetary upheaval.
Non-starseeds have always had the opportunity to grow spiritually on Planet Earth. In fact, there is an Ascension process developed by this planet's Spiritual Hierarchy which is comprised of Ascended Masters (great Spiritual beings who have evolved out of human bodies). This process allows non-starseeds to fast track their spiritual evolvement. Christ Maitreya, the returned Planetary Christ who has been based in Europe since 1977, is threatening to leave the Planet if governments do not allow him to come forth. That's how fucked this planet is.
Sai Baba, a world famous Indian guru who died earlier this century, was a "Cosmic Christ" coming from an advanced human Galactic Federation planet. He had super powers such as teleportation, bilocation, bringing people back from the dead plus much else. He comes from a human planet where they live for 25,000 years in one body before reincarnating into another. Many on his planet have these powers. That is your future but you must tell the GALACTIC FEDERATION truth. My best friend on planet earth is my soulmate, who is a 30,000 year old human "walkin" Galactic Federation alien with vast super powers. There are also other top level human aliens living secretly here on Earth, much much more advanced than human aliens from my planet (my special "starseed alien" skills are in quantum physics, philosophy, medicine, spirituality and spiritual Marxism) or Sirian planets or from the Plaiedes.
Above those human planets living between 200 and 500 years there are a huge range of human aliens who live from 500 years to 30,000 years. The hydrans, who look African, live for 500 years. Plaiedians live for 700 years. Sirians, who look European, live for 5000 years. My home planet has life spans of 8000 to 9000 years. Above my planet there are far more advanced human planets where they can live for up to 30,000 years. The Arctureans, who look Oriental and Chinese, can live a massive 30,000 years. The reptoid reptilian aliens have a lifespan of roughly 30,000 years.In comparison, the grey aliens who did a deal with the USA, live for just 200 years.
Aliens travel in super energy, which is mind faster than light. Physics has shown that consciousness or mind produces matter (energy) but mind is also faster than light and produces super energy (or plasma energy as aliens call it). This was invented on this planet by a British New Age physicist called David Ash. This explains how spaceships can teleport space/time via the speed of light using super energy, or mind faster than light. I spent 10 years writing my PhD in philosophy specialising in this theory which explains inter stellar space travel. Human alien Galactic Federation Pleiadian level ships and under use this technology with bio-crystal energetic computers that telepathic captains use to send the ship into another solar system. Super energy also explains angel power and complementary and alternative medicine (C.A.M). Our spirit body, or etheric body, is just super energy (or mind/spirit faster than light).
The first things we starseeds will do when we get control on the planet if the selfish evil non-starseeds keep their capitalist "planet fucker" attitude, is plant bamboo trees to create bamboo forests and also to use evaporated crude waste oil in deserts to grow trees. This will radically lift the oxygen rate of the planet from the current 7% in cities to above 50%. And this will allow humans on this planet to radically lift their lifespans to 300 or 400 years. Even now, for starseeds and non-starseeds, 150 is the new 100. So living to 400 years on this planet within a generation is feasible. That is another reason those dying of Covid19 is so sad because they make up a lot of the elderly, and they actually had a chance to live much longer.
ANDRE VLTCHEK'S DEATH A MAJOR LOSS TO CHINA, THE USA...AND THE GLOBE
By Michael Dargaville
It was Andre Vltchek, legendary Russian-American war correspondent/journalist found dead in Turkey recently, leading the CHARGE against western war crimes, USA genocide and imperialism in New Eastern Outlook Magazine which became easily the best global journal on the planet.
Andre and Gordon Duff were easily the stars and getting good support from a host of other extraordinary journalists (all world leaders in journalism)....ANDRE was that sacred bridge between the USA and CHINA that will be extremely difficult to replicate.
Because of his love of the down and out and dispossessed in America, he had a totally unique understanding of that relationship between the USA and China (because he was loved and genuinely respected in Beijing) yet he was also King "of the alternative West" which has deep roots in progressive movements.....
ANDRE was perhaps one of the most vital cogs for future CHINA/USA friendship and developing new ties from the current INSANITY between these two countries.
He was the perfect USA envoy into China, utterly unflinching in his criticism of western fascism, mass genocide and unprovoked wars killing millions yet deeply sympathetic to what he described as those tens of millions of Americans literally rotting in hell.
Andre truly loved China with all his heart and was the most famous non-Chinese journalist on the planet defending Chinese communism from western smear campaigns and attacks, especially in Hong Kong.
Andre's work in Africa was extraordinary and his major journalism in exposing the full genocide in the Democratic Republic of Congo between 1996 and 2003 where more than 10 million people were slaughtered was perhaps the most important journalism of the past 100 years. Andre showed how in fact the West was basically behind this mass murder, denied to this day by nearly all media globally. Andre virtually exposed that single handedly. I cried for 5 days after reading his reports. He was fearless, he loved doing his job and lived off a shoestring budget constantly travelling the globe covering wars that the USA and NATO started. His work in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan was utterly groundbreaking describing western war crimes.
His novels were beautiful portrayals of non western countries under attack from western imperialism. His books of philosophy are as important as any philospher in recent history.
Andre was a trailblazing maverick of the highest order defending the poor and the oppressed. He saw China, Vietnam and increasingly Russia and Iran as great symbols of resistence to western imperialism.
He was a friend of mine and I loved him. His compassion for the American underbelly was amazing. He published widely around the world and was a major regular contributor to the China Daily in Beijing. He loved Beijing and would often write about it being the arts capital of the world.
Just recently he told me after being put into a heavy Covid lockdown in Chile, where he was stuck for five months in a tiny flat, his health was destroyed. He escaped out of there with the aid of a walking stick.
He proudly covered the rise of socialism in Latin America like no other journalist. He gave me great support in my alien/ET/New Age journalism that I promoted and we often discussed poetry and literature. He was utterly intrigued I had had alien/ET contact and wanted to interview them. He was a committed communist with a huge heart and great soul.
CHINA and the USA both needed Andre Vltchek alive. This point in history is critical now for world peace. Andre was that torch for renewed China-USA peace. His understanding of China was totally extraordinary, better than any journalist I have known. He is a great loss to BOTH countries
THE CASE FOR THE WORLD USING THE
SPUTNIK 5 COVID19 VACCINE IMMEDIATELY
By Michael Dargaville
Governments of the world must immediately allow the Russian Covid19 Sputnik 5 vaccine to be used in all countries.
This is a game changer, vital for the survival of all older and immuno compromised people on our planet and for the survival of the economy. Covid 19 could kill 40 million people if given the chance.
The vaccine has been produced by the Gamaleya Research Institute in tandem with the Russian military.
More than 20 countries have already ordered one billion doses of the vaccine which was even given to President Putin's daughter.
Don't let western disinformationists stop this.
Our lives depend on it.
Scientists from Gamaleya say this drug has been used and tested for the past 10 years.
Sputnik 5 has been proven to give full immunity for up the two years.
Russia is rolling out the vaccine for the entire country and will soon immunise all teachers and medical workers.
Russian scientists say the scentific evidence
is foolproof from their experimentation and the vaccine gives full immunity from Covid19.
They say the vaccine had been tested on humans for the past 10 years as part of a program of diseases that had similar immunological responses to Covid 19 and thus the vaccine has been proven to be safe for humans.
The institute is famous for producing effective vaccines for Ebola and other diseases.
Brazil and the Philippines are some of the 20 countries who are ordering part of the one billion doses to fight Covid19 with Sputnik. In the case of the Philippines,
the country is adopting a major Sputnik 5 program across the country.
As an expert in mind/body medicine who has been involved in cutting edge experimental natural medicine for 30 years I am not some dim witted journalist being used by western disinformation.
My own academic medical background, where we use mind/body medicine modalities such as intensive meditation, diet
and psychotherapy as both a primary and secondary treatment for cancer and terminal cancer, has been at the cutting edge of medicine.
And because it has been at the cutting edge I am well aware of the vast corruption within medicine and the entire western pharmalogical ediface.
My masters degree and PhD research involved intense medical research into mind/body medicine immunology.
And because my own tradition has been in natural medicine I am really wary of the entire safety issue of vaccines.
Yet the science and medicine of Sputnik 5 really does appear to be well founded and strong.
A vaccine expert from Britain's Reading University, Ian Jones, said: "I think there is enough general background data on recombinant adenovirus-based vaccines to assume the vaccine itself will be safe at the usual dose".
Thus it is imperative that countries at
least have the opportunity of having the immediate option of getting the Sputnik 5 vaccine for Covid19.
As a mind/body medicine "doctor" I am extremely fearful of this disease as it has the ability to rapidly spread.
Now is the time for the world to open
out to the big multilateral world and give
this vaccine a chance. I want to stress I
am extremely wary of all vaccines and the
harm they can do to the body.
As a cutting edge medical researcher of
mind/body medicine I know the effectiveness
of these modalities for cancer, heart disease, MS, and many other diseases.
Yet as a medical clinician I have also seen how traditional allopathic drugs and vaccines have been extremely useful for AIDS/HIV, Ebola, hepititas B and C, measles, tetnus, polio and a swag of other diseases. Having said that, I'm extremely wary of long term negative effects of vaccines in creating harmful situations in humans.
However, Sputnik 5 really does have solid science and long-term human testing over a 10 year period.
The world has nothing to lose. We will go down the economic drain if we do not take decisive action.
Also, and this is critical to me, the life of just one older person is priceless, as a matter of principle.
Countries such as New Zealand is truly showing the world via the brilliant Jacinda Adhern Government that countries can be truly compassionate by adopting the elimination not supression Covid19 strategy.
And here is the ultimate elimination key of
Sputnik 5 waiting to be injected into us all.
I am always for PEOPLE BEFORE PROFITS, always, and older people and immuno compromised people have a human right to be protected to the hilt from Covid 19. The life of just one old sick person on our planet is more important than any business at any level. Business and the economy must always
come second to the public safety of humanity. That is why I am also a socialist as socialism always puts people before profits. Even if just one older person dies of Covid, it is a tragedy for any country. Yet of course Covid19 is not just killing older people but all people.
And those idiots who keep saying it is just a bad flu should be reminded of the body pits in New York City just a few months ago as tens of thousands of people were dying in that city. A 5% death rate is not a severe flu.
And that is why Sputnik 5 must be rolled out
aggressively and not stopped by fascist medical dimwitted murderers who push a lot of dodgy cancer, flu and heart disease medicationss that are actually killing people.
And, dare I say it, the economies will reopen and allow people to be saved from lives of poverty and destruction. As a medical researcher who has given part of his life to natural medicine, where we are curing/healing cancer with meditation, diet and psychotherapy, this is the time when I am shouting, let western allopathic medicine get us out of this dire nightmare.
WESTERN FASCISM AGAINST CHINA NEVER ENDS
By Michael Dargaville
The western media's recent and continuing distortion and outright fascist propaganda against China on the Uighur terrorists and Hong Kong is profoundly evil.
Regarding the Uighur situation, these paid western disinformationists should look at how the Uighurs are being
used as the most brutal killers/assassination hit men
in the western led Syrian war.
Uighurs are famous across Syria, but especially
in Idlib, for their brutality, where they commit the most horriific and
brutal killings, rapes, beheadings, mutilation of children and much else
on thousands of Syrian people.
The West "trains" the Uighurs in Syria to be sent
back into China to commit mayhem and utterly appalling
murders and acts of terrorism.The West uses
them in their campaign to smear, discredit and
stop China's peaceful rise. And especially to
stop China's extraordinary Belt and Road program.
Beijing has repeatedly and systematically denied
all charges of the western lies about the
Uighurs.
Even this new western black propaganda campaign
started by a Reuters story three years ago has
proven to be a complete fabrication. And the
same with the recent videos.
As a journalist and teacher who worked in China for 20
years I witnessed the utter brutality the Uirghurs
have inflicted there. Once in Yunnan, more than
30 people were hacked to death, literally chopped
up, by Uighurs at Kunming Railway Station. In that attack more than 120 people were seriously injured. In other parts of China hundreds of Chinese people have been killed by Uighers in utterly brutal attacks.
Right across China, however, peaceful Uighurs
are completely accepted right across the
country and are famous for their restaurants
and friendliness. It is only these western
backed Uirghurs that cause utter chaos
and they are rightly deemed terrorists. Thus,
the west is using and planting terrorism in China.
Where is the western media's story on that?
The current western black propaganda campaign
is designed to try and stop China's peaceful
rise.
China is a truly great country having lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty through a socialist-communist process that works. More than 65% of industry and corporations are socialist owned and any profits go back to building new cities, schools, hospitals, new industries and much else. Furthermore, the 800 million farmers create their lives on socialist land. Yet western fascist multi-billion dollar propaganda keeps churning out its lies referring to this as "state capitalism" when in fact any of the profits are used for the people. The West used government sponsored "Trostskyist" organisations to come out with this sort of garbage. And on top of this China is entirely peaceful unlike the USA which has more than 800 military bases worldwide and has killed more than 100 million people in wars, invasions and economic genocides since WW2.
And while the USA and the UK criticise, lie, cheat, smear and defame
China for taking back its own territorial and innate sovereign rights over its own
land areas (such as Hong Kong) and people, the USA and UK both
continue illegal, evil, insane crimes against humanity, wars and brutal occupations (killing tens of millions) many thousands
of kilometres from their own countries all around the globe.
Western foreign policy is a fascist "might makes
right" ideology with all other activities serving merely
as subtefuge, created by western media.
And the same for Hong Kong. Beijing and
top western and alternative global journalists such as Andre Vltchek have all
clearly shown the "colour revolution" in Hong Kong
was completely sponsored by western powers
with tens of millions of dollars. The recent
security law was an absolute necessity to
stop this western attack. If this was happening
in the USA or UK, such attacks would be stopped
forthwith.
THE POETRY SECTION OF 21st CENTURY ALIEN PUNK
THERE WILL ALWAYS BE SOCIALIST
REVOLUTIONS: a prose poem
There will always be socialist uprisings
Because that is the nature of humanity
We need to have our idealism
& the billionaire scum who own
The media along with Deep State spies
And generals which pumps out massive western
Capitalist propaganda will be eternally
Fighting these socialist uprisings!
Because that is the nature of freedom!
That is the nature of humanity
Look around the world today in 2017
& everywhere you see socialist uprisings
From the Latin American revolutions
To the new Leftists movements in
Africa led by China to the struggles
In Asia!!!!
Socialism will always be fighting
& struggling against the injustices
Of capitalism & now it seems
That Russia has also once again
Resolutely going back down the road of
Socialism & freedom!!!
CHINA, VIETNAM, CUBA, NORTH KOREA,
LAOS & giant states in India are all
Socialist & communist - more than 3 billion
People alone here!!! 3 billion communists!!!
The Philippines is all socialist now wanting
Intense union with China & Russia! Everywhere
Socialist!!! Everywhere people wanting
Justice for the people. The
Fascist region that is Europe also wanting a little more
Socialism & Leftism seen in British Labour leader
Jeremy Corbyn!!!!!
- a mood of socialism, of justice, BRAZIL went socialist
For many many many years and still wants socialism
Despite its setbacks SOUTH AFRICA is kicking arse
Doing great socialist things as CHINA becomes a true
SUPER POWER because of socialism where 60%
Of corporations and all farmland state socialist owned
So FUCK YOU western propaganda!!!!
People screaming public companies, justice instead
Of private capitalism... .socialism & communism
WILL NEVER, ever, EVER be destroyed by the
Capitalists and fascists!!!! NEVER NEVER never NEVER!
And socialism has developed powerful
Roots in the hippie & punk counterculture,
In the spiritual new age movement,
In the gay & feminist movements!!!!
Gay men & women and feminist women (& men)
scream CUNT, CUNT, CUNT, CUNT, CUNT,
CUNT, CUNT, CUNT, CUNT liberation!!
Cunt liberation for everyone!!
Socialism & communism wanting justice,
Free speech & universalism!!! The great
socialist/communist nation of
China now leads the world in
Socialism & communism & its leader
Xi Jing Ping praises the work done
By Cuba's Fidel Castro in
Establishing a better socialist world!
Maybe not perfect, but Castro established
A role that will BE eternally
Played out on this planet! And finally
The New Agers screaming socialism
& god from the mountains of the
Human alien galactic federation
Spaceships... .and the returned planetary
Christ Lord Maitreya and ascended masters
SAYING ALL SOCIAL MECHANISMS SHOULD
Be 85 % socialist owned. Everywhere
Socialism! And the end of the Illuminati
No more billionaires only billionaires
Of the heart living
In free houses eating free food from
Public organic gardens traveling freely
& writing freely... and being spiritually free!
& follow spirituality (not religion
Although even socialist religions maybe a little)
Because finding spirituality in
Poverty is very hard!
And maybe the western universities
Which are owned publicly but
Which PREACH capitalism &
Neo-liberalism will be shut
Down! The so-called public western
Universities are evil beyond
Belief saying this is education
Using "socialism" to engender
Big Pharma & the big end of town
So liberty, justice & freedom
To the people! And the end of
PUBLIC right wing universities
Churning out state propaganda!
The end of the BBC, & all the
Other capitalist media!
& socialism will shine
Like the dusty back alleys
Of China where Buddha smiles
& genuine kindness
Resonates the true freedom
Of socialism & the true
Freedom of our hearts!
POEM FOR ALL THE GAY WESTERN MEN
AND ALL THE PEOPLE IN THE WHOLE
WORLD WHO HAvE DIED OF AIDS
crying endlessly over the endless dead gay men
as i sit eating my dinner with my wife in chengdu, china,
i cry for the men of new york & los angelos & the beloved
san francisco & sydney & london who died prematurely of
AIDS! I love these dead men who gave their
life to spiritual justice fighting governments
blocking AIDS progress!
crying for the millions of africans dead of
this horrible illness! Crying! Crying!
i cry especially for the gay western men
because many had been at the forefront of
western advanced values! Such as genuine
progressive socialism, libertarianism, new age
spirituality - i love these dead men, heroes, symbols
of western oppression & capitalist
hetrosexist paradigms of shit! Men who tried to shut down
The fascist capitalist western system that was
Oppressing the world through world and global imperialism
And hegemony... .these men fought this!!!!!!
YET YET YET i cry also especially for the dead black souls of
africa especially for black brothers &
sisters of south africa with the highest
AIDS rate on the planet!
i cry for the infected prostitutes, drug
users worldwide, i cry for the beautiful
thailand sex workers! i cry! i cry! i cry!
we need to join all fucking medicines
together! HOWEVER, my alien Galactic Federation
alien friend categorically said AIDS can
be treated successfully & completely
held at bay by meditation & mind body
medicine (for a "functional cure")
especially developed by the
world famous Gawler Foundation near
melbourne, australia!
thus, dear Lord, we use mind-body
spirit medicine & anti-retrovirals if need
& keep praying & looking for the
other chemical "functional cures"
of western medicine. We MUST work
together! Western and alternative medicine!
in the meantime pray all you
brothers & sisters MEDITATE!!!!!!!
The good aliens have said GAWLER
Meditation is he functional cure for AIDS!!!!
POEM FOR THE
10 MILLION DEAD IN THE
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO
WAR SINCE 1996
a flowers falls from a giant mountain & the big
god watched 10 million africans slaughtered, raped
& mutilated in the name of western fascism!
what, have you not heard - have you read
your bullshit websites, and propaganda fascist
Western media - nothing -
yet 10,000,000 died in this horrible war
10 million dead in the past 20 years
Oh faith in the Lord bring those
souls mercy & light & love! Oh the
karma of the slaughter!
i think back to 1996
just two years before my new life
bringing the New Age to China
how i was so stupid
to the african genocide
the evil hatred lying western media
never saying anything
i worked & lived in china for
20 years teaching love, aliens, alternative
medicine & spiritual communism!
MY mind did not see the horrible
genocide of
the Democratic Republic of Congo
of the endless women raped &
mutilated by soldiers of fortune
soldiers sent by the USA, Britain,
France, Spain, NATO, the EU & the
bombs & corporations!
i was in china, alas,
& millions started dying, gunned, hacked to
death! death squads!
i saw angels & aliens but i did
not see this hideous death!
this butchering as iraq was bombed!
Oh Democratic Republic of Congo
what utter utter UTTER pain & angst
your people & your country
has endured because of western
government support of Rwanda &
Uganda & the deaf silence of the
western masses, all those sick people
in the USA, France, Germany & the
rest of Europe who helped cause
this slaughter & all there is
from them is silence!
10,000,000 dead in 20 years
10 million murdered by the Western
Empire so you can dial your fuckin'
Mobile phone! Evil filth!
10,000,000 murdered,
10 million souls killed by washington
Support
10,000,000 killed &
nothing in your media!!!!!!!!
A GROOVY NEW AGE PUNK PROSE POEM
The new age is not just about peace, love & herbs
It's about expressing and recognising your
Anger because if you don't & you repress
These feelings you will only live in a more
Anti-loving dualistic framework repressed feelings
Will also cause serious disease repressed
Feelings can be a cause of war repressed
Feelings can be a cause of sexism, racism,
capitalism, & saying shit, fuck & cunt
Is good & positive if you want to write cool
Funky new age "sex positive feminist" punk
Poetry SO the new age is more than a
Bunch of halfwits being meek & mild
& getting fucked over by arseholes
Its about standing up for your
Rights as a spiritual socialist
Crying is important, crying over the
Fucked up state of the planet
Crying helps you release your
FEAR & anger - the good human aliens
(galactic federation) say there is ONLY love or fear - &
You choose - the new age is
About supporting "bum cunts"
It's about accepting your "gayness"
& realising that you're all a
Bunch of faggots at your heart!
What the fuck, you say! It's about
Knowing that "cunt" is good & great
& spiritual thus CUNT liberation
Is anti-patriarchal feminine GOD liberation
Of justice - the new age is sexual
Revolution but not predatorial sexuality
Insulting fascism EVIL GROSS men fuck off you
Dumb pricks as famous Australian feminist
Poet Gig Ryan once poetically wrote, "I'd shoot the
Man that stared at my boobs,... ... .."
So show love & justice; the new age is
Not sexist shit
The new age is about FIGHTING
For non-dualism, it is about FIGHTING
For love, it is about FIGHTING
& not resisting, the NEW AGE is
About fighting for peace
But never using physical violence
Like spy motherfuckers who finger you
In the eye all the time
The new age never uses war as a pretext,
The New Age is about turning your cheek 77 times
& more, it is about SURRENDERING
To your ego, & fighting for change
It is about FIGHTING THE
DUALISITIC WORLD which does
Not recognise divine law - the new age
Says you cannot live in karmic sin &
Allow people to abuse you, but if you
Engage your oppressor with dualism &
Not love, you lose the fight for
Love, peace & harmony! And if it is a
Matter of life & death, in a fight situation,
The Shaolin Kung Fu Masters
Which is a love based martial arts
Based on Buddhism, says you MUST
Fight to survive, BUT only only only ONLY
If your life is TRULY at risk!
You must always always always consider
The KARMIC RETRIBUTION you suffer if you
Maim, hurt, kill, torture, fight, ANYONE, it is a fact
That Christians don't understand because they
Think they can just let their sins be forgiven well it's
Not that easy YOU PAY FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO,
Everything, believe it, all soldiers, spies, murderers, oppressors, will PAY
You will always pay every act of violence is a karmic event
So if you are smart you will live in love
If you are truly selfish you will live in LOVE
So it is only when you have to fight to survive
That is the only situation where
You are allowed to engage in
Physical fighting OTHERWISE you are committing
Acts of evil
But you still have to release
Your repression & praying to the good archangels
Such as Archangel Michael. Archangel Gabriel, Archangel
Uriel, Archangel Raphael, Archangel Chameul,
Archangel Zadkeil, Archangel Haniel, Archangel Sandalphon
Will help you hugely everyday but you must ask!!!!
Also Sai Baba, Maitreya, Lord Buddha, Krishna, Lady
Kwan Yin, Lord Kuthumi, Saint Germaine and other
Planetary Ascended Masters will give you support,
But you must ask... .it is up to you!!!!
CHINA LOVE POEM
my heart longs for china
for the brown dusty alleys of beijing
in 1998
i love & miss you
so profoundly & so so badly
you are my lover china
& i am lost without you
the pain of my
seperation Is so
utterly utterly profound
oh china
what grace & love YOU are
china you are the saviour
of our planet earth
china every drop
of my blood is for you
tonite & many nites
i see sacred streets
endless streets with asbestos
in henan, in louyang,
our spiritual DNA is the same
that encodes into my physical DNA
i am your beloved child and protector
the endless endless
scope of our love is
beyond the souls of
mortal humans
CHINA the dragon
the hour of our love
will shine again
& the angels will
protect our sacredness
Chengdu Shanghai Guangzhou
Wuhan Shenzhen i
totally honour you
& your peaceful love
the love of
successful communism
CHINA my tears cannot
stop as i listen to Wong Faye
& Wu Lan Tuo Ya who are the
best singers in the world
and i listen to Wong Faye
& her sad perfect voice
takes me into the soul
of beijing & memories
of freezing insane winters
cruising endlessly cruising
the beijing subways looking
for another thrill!
China, the lost friends who i loved, the
love, the grit, the students, the constant
constant reality of
incarnation right in my face everyday
every street CHINA every fucking
street breathes into my soul
the hours of buddhist retreats
in sacred peace MEDITATING
high up in mountains
the professors of physics
in yunnan
promoting his friendship with
aliens, totally accepted by
the government not frowned upon
- oh China - my own
Chinese boy who died of
cancer lives in both our
souls - my beautiful Raphael
his perfect love could only only
come from China, only YOU
China could give this!
to die for you china after
giving my life to you
Traveling in every province
teaching sacred New Age
Communism & aliens & physics
& philosophy!
China, all the beautiful
things, all the perfect
skies, all those nurtured spirits
that protected both of us
together china - me & you -
together! I danced &
sung my punk songs to a
grateful audience, but only in & GOD
China, only in China my love,
every street walked, every village,
all moons, socialism, socialism,
socialism & GOD & the endless
Multiverse, all here, forever
the brown faded
tears rip the world
apart China we don't have
the ability to handle this
planet without your
strength CHINA leading
begging for the truth
one holy morning
in a nanchang outer suburb
humbly eating a
breakfast & sensing
the true freedom
that you have given the
world China
the freedom of my
heart
& the freedom of
Our souls
First published 2020 by
New Age of Voltaire Press
Niu Shi Kou District
Chengdu City,
Sichuan Province, CHINA.
Inquiries to the publisher can be made at mickogal@gmail.com
This book is copyright (c) and is the property of Michael Dargaville. 2020.
Acknowledgement: Some of these poems have appeared widely before in books and performances. The same for my journalism. I want to especially thank Veterans Today who have the courage to publish a lot of my journalism.
This book is dedicated to my beautiful Chinese wife Justine, who everyday saves my life and also my perfect brave daughter Sophie, two women I love with all my heart and SOUL.
MY.BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS
Michael Dargaville is a Galactic Federation human alien starseed, physicist, philosopher, punk poet, poet, novelist, journalist, teacher, mind/body medicine expert, pioneering skateboarder, surfer, visual artist, publisher, and singer/musician who spent 20 years teaching in universities in China. He grew up in the Sydney hippie punk socialist counter culture of the 1970s and 1980s. Michael has been a professor at seven universities and did three major master's theses and spent 10 years on a PhD called THE NEW IDEALISM. This can be read in his website called michaelmagicblog.wordpress.com More than 200 million people worldwide have read his journalism, poetry and philosophy via the internet in the past 25 years and he has been published in thousands of alternative, New Age and independent media outlets and websites. During this time a huge number of his stories went outright viral on the internet. Michael was one of the first major global alien-ET/New Age internet writers/journalists getting massive global exposure as early as 1999. By 2009 he had saturation internet exposure. Since then his internet presence has declined radically as powerful censorship forces are purging the internet of a lot of truth, especially on the alien/ET scenario and New Age movement. The once radical and open "alternative" internet media has become increasingly corrupt and controlled by negative forces. Before becoming a famous campaigning international investigative New Age socialist counter culture journalist, Michael worked widely as a fulltime staff journalist for many newspapers including the Melbourne Sun New-Pictorial (now defunct) and the China Daily (where he worked in Beijing on the newsdesk and as a features writer). He has published more than 100 books, pamphlets and chapbooks of poetry, journalism, fiction and philosophy in hard copy also since 1982. His novels include the New Age punk cult classic KATHY ACKER IS AN ALIEN GHOST WRITER IN SHAMBALLA.
homepage: http://michaelmagicblog.wordpress.com
