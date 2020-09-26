newswire article reporting global imperialism & war 21st CENTURY ALIEN PUNK e-mail: author: Michael Dargavillee-mail: mike.dargaville@aol.com Outlines our world during Covid19 21st CENTURY ALIEN PUNK: poems and journalism

By Michael Dargaville

..................................................................



INTRODUCING THE GENERATION Z STARSEED REBELS



By Michael Dargaville



For those who do not know what a starseed is, this article of journalism will explain all at this critical time following the Covid19 pandemic tragedy.

Our planet earth is changing massively.

Currently benevolent and loving human ETs/aliens called the Galactic Federation are surrounding our planet in spaceships. They have been here since 1998 enmasse but have always watched over us.

They can and will stop all nuclear missiles and have radically changed the geo-political landscape of the planet because this makes China the top military power because the Galactic Federation can and will stop all USA nuclear bombs.

The Galactic Federation is also offering full military protection to any country which seeks it.

Furthermore, all children born on the planet in 2002 and after, are human alien starseeds from the Galactic Federation. A starseed is a human alien from an advanced human planet who dies on their home planet and are reborn here. Thus, all of Generation Z, are human starseed aliens from advanced Galactic Federation planets from across the galaxy.

This massive situation is critical because starseeds have high level abilities in many areas. Each starseed activates to their mission at different times but all starseeds have an encodement in their DNA to activate. It is likely Generation Z will activate widely in their 20s during the 2020 decade.

I am also a human starseed alien but come from Generation X, or the Punk Generation, born from 1957 to 1979 (the babyboom rate, not number of births, radically stopped in the western world by 1957). There never was a "babyboomer generation", it was a negative media invention to divert people away from their basic history via revisionism. Many even claimed Generation X started with those born at the beginning of 1960, but it was actually three years earlier.

There is only a small percentage of Gen Xers who are starseeds. And the same for Generation Y, born 1979 to 2001. They are NON-starseeds and are not developed at the same level of a starseed, who come from a huge range of galactic human planets living ages ranging from 200 years to 30,000 years. I come from a very advanced human planet on the far side of the galaxy where we live 7000 to 8000 years.

The Galactic Federation was formed 5 million years ago after humans were first developed on the Vega star system 7 million years ago who then spread out across the Galaxy and started human civilizations. The Galactic Federation came to earth 2 million years ago and set up a colony called Hybornea. This lasted until 1 million BC but was then destroyed by Reptoid shapeshifting reptilian aliens. (These aliens have been in a war with the Galactic Federation since 4 million BC).

Now, and this is critical, galactic humans in the earth Hybornea civilization lived for 5000 years in one body before reincarnating into another. About 900,000BC another advanced Galactic Federation civilization called Lemuria was formed after the Reptoids were destroyed there. Atlantis was a "daughter empire" of Lemuria. Both of these civilizations were destroyed again about 25,000BC by bad reptoid aliens but human remnants remained who had been mutated to live just 50 to 80 years. Thus, Archangel Michael, who is the LEADER of the Galactic Federation, with the agreement of other positive archangels, started putting "young souls" into the human remnants because it was unfair and inappropriate that the "old souls" of previous galactic earth humans who lived in a body for 5000 years come and incarnate and reincarnate into these mutated bodies. Thus, these "young souls" reincarnated in these mutated human bodies together continuously on Planet Earth up to the present day until Generation Z, who are all starseeds with very special abilities. After the fall of Atlantas about 25,000BC, which was destroyed by bad reptilian reptoid aliens, an increasing amount of "young souls" were created for Earth as its mutant humans increased their population up until the present day. Now, however, all those reincarnating on Earth from 2002 onwards, are all human alien starseeds.

These "young souls" of NON-starseeds have never lived on advanced human planets and are thus not as advanced. This is because these other advanced alien human planets have much longer lifespans which gave them the ability to grow spiritually and in other ways. Starseeds, of course, have always come to help but have been a small minority until Generation Z, who are all starseeds. To understand what is happening now, it is critical to understand this.

Generation Z starseeds are coming from a vast array of advanced galactic human planets. Non-starseeds will not be coming back to fuck things up. Those non-starseeds who support the Galactic Federation will be rewarded karmically. We in the Galactic Federation have the ability to take non-starseed leaders of countries, if they support us, to advanced lower level human alien planets who live between 200 to 400 years, many of whom speak English and have oxygen atmospheres. More than 500 lower level but advanced (compared to earth) human planets living 200 to 500 years have been attacked by bad Reptoids. Planet earth was also attacked by these bad reptoid aliens up until 1999 and had 6000 of them living on a moon base using psychotronic weapons (which can mind control entire cities) on the planet in a bid to destroy it. They nearly succeeded but were stopped and destroyed by the Galactic Federation who wiped the base out in 1999. Thus, the GALACTIC FEDERATION saved this planet. The boss of the bad Reptoids is Archangel Lucifer, the Devil.

A minority of Reptoids are good and work for Archangel Michael. The Galactic Federation also has good insect aliens, wonderful dragon aliens (the mightiest alien species in the Multiverse/Universe) plus others. Human aliens from the Galactic Federation make up 60% of the organisation.

The reader, thus, can see how clearly the non-starseeds of this planet, who make up the majority of Generation X (born 1957 to 1979) and Generation Y (born 1979 to 2001) ARE not helping, supporting or telling the truth of the Galactic Federation. This is despite the fact that 40% of people on the planet KNOW the ET truth, 40% BELIEVE the ET truth with just 10% undecided. Thus, these Generation X and Generation Y non-starseeds are like the Germans watching the Nazies (who seem to control contemporary planet earth in 2020) exterminate Jews, communists, homosexuals and gypsies during World War 2. Gen X and Gen Y know what is happening, but just turn their heads the other way.

The Galactic Federation, who surround our planet in spaceships, want a world government based on utterly sacrosanct independent SOVEREIGN countries with a world capital in China's Sichuan province, which is near India. This is perfect because China and India now lead the world, as they are the most populous and powerful countries on the planet. The western world is no longer the centre of power, although they still think they are.

The Galactic Federation want to see hydrogen engine power plants to create electricity to power electric cars, jets and ships plus hydrogen engine cars, jets and ships and the end of all oil. The Galactic Federation want to see massive non-fossil fuel energies utilised ASAP such as solar and wind and others. Oil is the blood of Gaia and taking it out of the planet destroys our planetary plates and grid system. This is critical and top of the Galactic Federation agenda. A more socialist world is strongly encouraged by the Galactic Federation. Highly advanced human planets have no need for ownership or materialism, living in perfect spiritual communism. A more loving, kind and socialist world, ecological and humane, working closely with the Galactic Federation is what is required. I was sent into China by the Galactic Federation, where I worked as a university lecturer and journalist for 20 years, because I had a strong affinity to the Chinese Communist Party and communism in general and also on my home human alien planet, there are lots of oriental people, so they are my people. I love China and love to help it. China is now increasingly mixing its egalitarian communist culture with its ancient roots of Taoism, Buddhism and Confucianism with astonishingly positive results. In 2009 two Galactic Federation spaceships hovered over Jinan city, capital of Shandong for four days. This was reported widely by all Chinese media and seen at close range by more than one million people. Shortly after, Beijing sent me into cities in the region to teach and tell the Galactic Federation alien truth.

Many western people are given a daily diet of anti-China propaganda and I am here to say, after years of teaching and being a journalist there, I had more freedom there than living in the western world. I want to stress I was in fact raised in the radical western hippie punk New Age socialist counter culture and have the highest regard for these amazing and cutting edge cultures of the western world that have now become seriously global. The New Age movement itself, which flourished in the western world from the 1960s, and especially from the late 1980s (with the alien disclosure movement), indeed sparked the consciousness of the worldwide New Age movement. From groundbreaking poets such as the American gay Buddhist socialist Allen Ginsberg, to the Galactic Federation channeller and spokesperson Sheldon Nidle, the best of the West has been remarkable. However, this has been primarily a counter culture phenomenon, as the western mainstream narrative has pushed global western fascism, militarism, western hegemony, super capitalism, the goals of the Illuminati (the 13 corporate bloodline families behind 911), big pharma, and disinformation in general.

So what happens to the non-starseeds? There are a number of options. Non starseed leaders who do bad will pay karmically and so will others, who have done negative things. There is this possibility of putting them on a new prison planet, the lowest of the low. Currently earth is the lowest level human planet in the Universe. So this new planet will be even worse. The non-starseeds have to go somewhere. Many good ones could reincarnate UPWARDS to high level Galactic Human planets. Some may even have the opportunity to leave the planet IN THEIR PHYSICAL BODIES ON OUR SPACESHIPS. We could resettle non-starseed planetary leaders who start helping us on advanced human Galactic Federation planets living 200 to 400 years and who use English and oxygen where they could have wonderful lives. Thus, I make a call to all non-starseed leaders to change your ways, help the planet, work for good with immediate Galactic Federation truth, and we will look after you, take you to a wonderful life and planet. We can also do this to non-starseed humans who are not leaders. On our spaceships we have very advanced rejuvenation machines to keep you alive a VERY long time. We in the Galactic Federation, as I said before, want a world government based on absolute sacrosanct nation sovereignty with a WORLD CAPITAL in western China's Sichuan province. Sichuan is perfect because CHINA is the new leader of the planet, yet India is now number two leader, and SICHUAN is near the border or China and India. This is our future. I make a call to all non-starseeds, do we have to wait for the Generation Z starseed ALIEN generation to make these changes of a world government working with the Galactic Federation or can you non-starseeds do this for your OWN KARMIC BENEFIT. And maybe a free trip on our spaceships to a better life living on an advanced human planet living for 300 years where everyone speaks English and breathes oxygen.

Readers must be made aware that Generation Y, born 1979 to 2001, are in fact the last of the non-starseeds to be born on this planet. They are the very end of the reincarnational cycle on this planet and in fact the MOST non-evolved compared to their older Generation X, born 1957 to 1979 and also the Hippie Generation, born 1934 to 1957 (with the babyboomers born 1945 to 1956 being the second half of the hippie generation). Gen X and the hippie generations who are also non-starseeds are/were more evolved than Generation Y. Many Nazies have reincarnated into white Generation Y people, thus their fascism. Generation Y, as a whole, have little advanced science, medicine, philosophy, music, poetry, left wing and spiritual communist empathy and virtually NO New Age awarenes despite knowing the ET truth. That is how corrupt they are. This is to our planet's great detriment because they love killing the planet willingly. And they don't give a fuck. They are the new "planet fuckers".

Thus, the planet's future is being seriously destroyed by Generation Y. And time is running out for them as they are clearly showing how utterly brain dead, materialist, and anti-New Age, and importantly, seemingly committed to the Right Wing and anti-socialist/communist ethos. And they are telling the Galactic Federation everyday to "FUCK OFF" by this cheezy fascist gross reaction during this massive planetary upheaval.

Non-starseeds have always had the opportunity to grow spiritually on Planet Earth. In fact, there is an Ascension process developed by this planet's Spiritual Hierarchy which is comprised of Ascended Masters (great Spiritual beings who have evolved out of human bodies). This process allows non-starseeds to fast track their spiritual evolvement. Christ Maitreya, the returned Planetary Christ who has been based in Europe since 1977, is threatening to leave the Planet if governments do not allow him to come forth. That's how fucked this planet is.

Sai Baba, a world famous Indian guru who died earlier this century, was a "Cosmic Christ" coming from an advanced human Galactic Federation planet. He had super powers such as teleportation, bilocation, bringing people back from the dead plus much else. He comes from a human planet where they live for 25,000 years in one body before reincarnating into another. Many on his planet have these powers. That is your future but you must tell the GALACTIC FEDERATION truth. My best friend on planet earth is my soulmate, who is a 30,000 year old human "walkin" Galactic Federation alien with vast super powers. There are also other top level human aliens living secretly here on Earth, much much more advanced than human aliens from my planet (my special "starseed alien" skills are in quantum physics, philosophy, medicine, spirituality and spiritual Marxism) or Sirian planets or from the Plaiedes.

Above those human planets living between 200 and 500 years there are a huge range of human aliens who live from 500 years to 30,000 years. The hydrans, who look African, live for 500 years. Plaiedians live for 700 years. Sirians, who look European, live for 5000 years. My home planet has life spans of 8000 to 9000 years. Above my planet there are far more advanced human planets where they can live for up to 30,000 years. The Arctureans, who look Oriental and Chinese, can live a massive 30,000 years. The reptoid reptilian aliens have a lifespan of roughly 30,000 years.In comparison, the grey aliens who did a deal with the USA, live for just 200 years.

Aliens travel in super energy, which is mind faster than light. Physics has shown that consciousness or mind produces matter (energy) but mind is also faster than light and produces super energy (or plasma energy as aliens call it). This was invented on this planet by a British New Age physicist called David Ash. This explains how spaceships can teleport space/time via the speed of light using super energy, or mind faster than light. I spent 10 years writing my PhD in philosophy specialising in this theory which explains inter stellar space travel. Human alien Galactic Federation Pleiadian level ships and under use this technology with bio-crystal energetic computers that telepathic captains use to send the ship into another solar system. Super energy also explains angel power and complementary and alternative medicine (C.A.M). Our spirit body, or etheric body, is just super energy (or mind/spirit faster than light).

The first things we starseeds will do when we get control on the planet if the selfish evil non-starseeds keep their capitalist "planet fucker" attitude, is plant bamboo trees to create bamboo forests and also to use evaporated crude waste oil in deserts to grow trees. This will radically lift the oxygen rate of the planet from the current 7% in cities to above 50%. And this will allow humans on this planet to radically lift their lifespans to 300 or 400 years. Even now, for starseeds and non-starseeds, 150 is the new 100. So living to 400 years on this planet within a generation is feasible. That is another reason those dying of Covid19 is so sad because they make up a lot of the elderly, and they actually had a chance to live much longer.



ANDRE VLTCHEK'S DEATH A MAJOR LOSS TO CHINA, THE USA...AND THE GLOBE



By Michael Dargaville



It was Andre Vltchek, legendary Russian-American war correspondent/journalist found dead in Turkey recently, leading the CHARGE against western war crimes, USA genocide and imperialism in New Eastern Outlook Magazine which became easily the best global journal on the planet.

Andre and Gordon Duff were easily the stars and getting good support from a host of other extraordinary journalists (all world leaders in journalism)....ANDRE was that sacred bridge between the USA and CHINA that will be extremely difficult to replicate.

Because of his love of the down and out and dispossessed in America, he had a totally unique understanding of that relationship between the USA and China (because he was loved and genuinely respected in Beijing) yet he was also King "of the alternative West" which has deep roots in progressive movements.....

ANDRE was perhaps one of the most vital cogs for future CHINA/USA friendship and developing new ties from the current INSANITY between these two countries.

He was the perfect USA envoy into China, utterly unflinching in his criticism of western fascism, mass genocide and unprovoked wars killing millions yet deeply sympathetic to what he described as those tens of millions of Americans literally rotting in hell.

Andre truly loved China with all his heart and was the most famous non-Chinese journalist on the planet defending Chinese communism from western smear campaigns and attacks, especially in Hong Kong.

Andre's work in Africa was extraordinary and his major journalism in exposing the full genocide in the Democratic Republic of Congo between 1996 and 2003 where more than 10 million people were slaughtered was perhaps the most important journalism of the past 100 years. Andre showed how in fact the West was basically behind this mass murder, denied to this day by nearly all media globally. Andre virtually exposed that single handedly. I cried for 5 days after reading his reports. He was fearless, he loved doing his job and lived off a shoestring budget constantly travelling the globe covering wars that the USA and NATO started. His work in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan was utterly groundbreaking describing western war crimes.

His novels were beautiful portrayals of non western countries under attack from western imperialism. His books of philosophy are as important as any philospher in recent history.

Andre was a trailblazing maverick of the highest order defending the poor and the oppressed. He saw China, Vietnam and increasingly Russia and Iran as great symbols of resistence to western imperialism.

He was a friend of mine and I loved him. His compassion for the American underbelly was amazing. He published widely around the world and was a major regular contributor to the China Daily in Beijing. He loved Beijing and would often write about it being the arts capital of the world.

Just recently he told me after being put into a heavy Covid lockdown in Chile, where he was stuck for five months in a tiny flat, his health was destroyed. He escaped out of there with the aid of a walking stick.

He proudly covered the rise of socialism in Latin America like no other journalist. He gave me great support in my alien/ET/New Age journalism that I promoted and we often discussed poetry and literature. He was utterly intrigued I had had alien/ET contact and wanted to interview them. He was a committed communist with a huge heart and great soul.

CHINA and the USA both needed Andre Vltchek alive. This point in history is critical now for world peace. Andre was that torch for renewed China-USA peace. His understanding of China was totally extraordinary, better than any journalist I have known. He is a great loss to BOTH countries



THE CASE FOR THE WORLD USING THE

SPUTNIK 5 COVID19 VACCINE IMMEDIATELY



By Michael Dargaville



Governments of the world must immediately allow the Russian Covid19 Sputnik 5 vaccine to be used in all countries.

This is a game changer, vital for the survival of all older and immuno compromised people on our planet and for the survival of the economy. Covid 19 could kill 40 million people if given the chance.

The vaccine has been produced by the Gamaleya Research Institute in tandem with the Russian military.

More than 20 countries have already ordered one billion doses of the vaccine which was even given to President Putin's daughter.

Don't let western disinformationists stop this.

Our lives depend on it.

Scientists from Gamaleya say this drug has been used and tested for the past 10 years.

Sputnik 5 has been proven to give full immunity for up the two years.

Russia is rolling out the vaccine for the entire country and will soon immunise all teachers and medical workers.

Russian scientists say the scentific evidence

is foolproof from their experimentation and the vaccine gives full immunity from Covid19.

They say the vaccine had been tested on humans for the past 10 years as part of a program of diseases that had similar immunological responses to Covid 19 and thus the vaccine has been proven to be safe for humans.

The institute is famous for producing effective vaccines for Ebola and other diseases.

Brazil and the Philippines are some of the 20 countries who are ordering part of the one billion doses to fight Covid19 with Sputnik. In the case of the Philippines,

the country is adopting a major Sputnik 5 program across the country.

As an expert in mind/body medicine who has been involved in cutting edge experimental natural medicine for 30 years I am not some dim witted journalist being used by western disinformation.

My own academic medical background, where we use mind/body medicine modalities such as intensive meditation, diet

and psychotherapy as both a primary and secondary treatment for cancer and terminal cancer, has been at the cutting edge of medicine.

And because it has been at the cutting edge I am well aware of the vast corruption within medicine and the entire western pharmalogical ediface.

My masters degree and PhD research involved intense medical research into mind/body medicine immunology.

And because my own tradition has been in natural medicine I am really wary of the entire safety issue of vaccines.

Yet the science and medicine of Sputnik 5 really does appear to be well founded and strong.

A vaccine expert from Britain's Reading University, Ian Jones, said: "I think there is enough general background data on recombinant adenovirus-based vaccines to assume the vaccine itself will be safe at the usual dose".

Thus it is imperative that countries at

least have the opportunity of having the immediate option of getting the Sputnik 5 vaccine for Covid19.

As a mind/body medicine "doctor" I am extremely fearful of this disease as it has the ability to rapidly spread.

Now is the time for the world to open

out to the big multilateral world and give

this vaccine a chance. I want to stress I

am extremely wary of all vaccines and the

harm they can do to the body.

As a cutting edge medical researcher of

mind/body medicine I know the effectiveness

of these modalities for cancer, heart disease, MS, and many other diseases.

Yet as a medical clinician I have also seen how traditional allopathic drugs and vaccines have been extremely useful for AIDS/HIV, Ebola, hepititas B and C, measles, tetnus, polio and a swag of other diseases. Having said that, I'm extremely wary of long term negative effects of vaccines in creating harmful situations in humans.

However, Sputnik 5 really does have solid science and long-term human testing over a 10 year period.

The world has nothing to lose. We will go down the economic drain if we do not take decisive action.

Also, and this is critical to me, the life of just one older person is priceless, as a matter of principle.

Countries such as New Zealand is truly showing the world via the brilliant Jacinda Adhern Government that countries can be truly compassionate by adopting the elimination not supression Covid19 strategy.

And here is the ultimate elimination key of

Sputnik 5 waiting to be injected into us all.

I am always for PEOPLE BEFORE PROFITS, always, and older people and immuno compromised people have a human right to be protected to the hilt from Covid 19. The life of just one old sick person on our planet is more important than any business at any level. Business and the economy must always

come second to the public safety of humanity. That is why I am also a socialist as socialism always puts people before profits. Even if just one older person dies of Covid, it is a tragedy for any country. Yet of course Covid19 is not just killing older people but all people.

And those idiots who keep saying it is just a bad flu should be reminded of the body pits in New York City just a few months ago as tens of thousands of people were dying in that city. A 5% death rate is not a severe flu.

And that is why Sputnik 5 must be rolled out

aggressively and not stopped by fascist medical dimwitted murderers who push a lot of dodgy cancer, flu and heart disease medicationss that are actually killing people.



And, dare I say it, the economies will reopen and allow people to be saved from lives of poverty and destruction. As a medical researcher who has given part of his life to natural medicine, where we are curing/healing cancer with meditation, diet and psychotherapy, this is the time when I am shouting, let western allopathic medicine get us out of this dire nightmare.





WESTERN FASCISM AGAINST CHINA NEVER ENDS

By Michael Dargaville



The western media's recent and continuing distortion and outright fascist propaganda against China on the Uighur terrorists and Hong Kong is profoundly evil.

Regarding the Uighur situation, these paid western disinformationists should look at how the Uighurs are being

used as the most brutal killers/assassination hit men

in the western led Syrian war.

Uighurs are famous across Syria, but especially

in Idlib, for their brutality, where they commit the most horriific and

brutal killings, rapes, beheadings, mutilation of children and much else

on thousands of Syrian people.

The West "trains" the Uighurs in Syria to be sent

back into China to commit mayhem and utterly appalling

murders and acts of terrorism.The West uses

them in their campaign to smear, discredit and

stop China's peaceful rise. And especially to

stop China's extraordinary Belt and Road program.

Beijing has repeatedly and systematically denied

all charges of the western lies about the

Uighurs.

Even this new western black propaganda campaign

started by a Reuters story three years ago has

proven to be a complete fabrication. And the

same with the recent videos.

As a journalist and teacher who worked in China for 20

years I witnessed the utter brutality the Uirghurs

have inflicted there. Once in Yunnan, more than

30 people were hacked to death, literally chopped

up, by Uighurs at Kunming Railway Station. In that attack more than 120 people were seriously injured. In other parts of China hundreds of Chinese people have been killed by Uighers in utterly brutal attacks.

Right across China, however, peaceful Uighurs

are completely accepted right across the

country and are famous for their restaurants

and friendliness. It is only these western

backed Uirghurs that cause utter chaos

and they are rightly deemed terrorists. Thus,

the west is using and planting terrorism in China.

Where is the western media's story on that?

The current western black propaganda campaign

is designed to try and stop China's peaceful

rise.

China is a truly great country having lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty through a socialist-communist process that works. More than 65% of industry and corporations are socialist owned and any profits go back to building new cities, schools, hospitals, new industries and much else. Furthermore, the 800 million farmers create their lives on socialist land. Yet western fascist multi-billion dollar propaganda keeps churning out its lies referring to this as "state capitalism" when in fact any of the profits are used for the people. The West used government sponsored "Trostskyist" organisations to come out with this sort of garbage. And on top of this China is entirely peaceful unlike the USA which has more than 800 military bases worldwide and has killed more than 100 million people in wars, invasions and economic genocides since WW2.

And while the USA and the UK criticise, lie, cheat, smear and defame

China for taking back its own territorial and innate sovereign rights over its own

land areas (such as Hong Kong) and people, the USA and UK both

continue illegal, evil, insane crimes against humanity, wars and brutal occupations (killing tens of millions) many thousands

of kilometres from their own countries all around the globe.

Western foreign policy is a fascist "might makes

right" ideology with all other activities serving merely

as subtefuge, created by western media.

And the same for Hong Kong. Beijing and

top western and alternative global journalists such as Andre Vltchek have all

clearly shown the "colour revolution" in Hong Kong

was completely sponsored by western powers

with tens of millions of dollars. The recent

security law was an absolute necessity to

stop this western attack. If this was happening

in the USA or UK, such attacks would be stopped

forthwith.



THE POETRY SECTION OF 21st CENTURY ALIEN PUNK





THERE WILL ALWAYS BE SOCIALIST



REVOLUTIONS: a prose poem



There will always be socialist uprisings



Because that is the nature of humanity



We need to have our idealism



& the billionaire scum who own



The media along with Deep State spies



And generals which pumps out massive western



Capitalist propaganda will be eternally



Fighting these socialist uprisings!



Because that is the nature of freedom!



That is the nature of humanity



Look around the world today in 2017



& everywhere you see socialist uprisings



From the Latin American revolutions



To the new Leftists movements in



Africa led by China to the struggles



In Asia!!!!



Socialism will always be fighting



& struggling against the injustices



Of capitalism & now it seems



That Russia has also once again



Resolutely going back down the road of



Socialism & freedom!!!



CHINA, VIETNAM, CUBA, NORTH KOREA,



LAOS & giant states in India are all



Socialist & communist - more than 3 billion



People alone here!!! 3 billion communists!!!



The Philippines is all socialist now wanting



Intense union with China & Russia! Everywhere



Socialist!!! Everywhere people wanting



Justice for the people. The



Fascist region that is Europe also wanting a little more



Socialism & Leftism seen in British Labour leader



Jeremy Corbyn!!!!!



- a mood of socialism, of justice, BRAZIL went socialist



For many many many years and still wants socialism



Despite its setbacks SOUTH AFRICA is kicking arse



Doing great socialist things as CHINA becomes a true



SUPER POWER because of socialism where 60%



Of corporations and all farmland state socialist owned



So FUCK YOU western propaganda!!!!



People screaming public companies, justice instead



Of private capitalism... .socialism & communism



WILL NEVER, ever, EVER be destroyed by the



Capitalists and fascists!!!! NEVER NEVER never NEVER!



And socialism has developed powerful



Roots in the hippie & punk counterculture,



In the spiritual new age movement,



In the gay & feminist movements!!!!



Gay men & women and feminist women (& men)



scream CUNT, CUNT, CUNT, CUNT, CUNT,



CUNT, CUNT, CUNT, CUNT liberation!!



Cunt liberation for everyone!!



Socialism & communism wanting justice,



Free speech & universalism!!! The great



socialist/communist nation of



China now leads the world in



Socialism & communism & its leader



Xi Jing Ping praises the work done



By Cuba's Fidel Castro in



Establishing a better socialist world!



Maybe not perfect, but Castro established



A role that will BE eternally



Played out on this planet! And finally



The New Agers screaming socialism



& god from the mountains of the



Human alien galactic federation



Spaceships... .and the returned planetary



Christ Lord Maitreya and ascended masters



SAYING ALL SOCIAL MECHANISMS SHOULD



Be 85 % socialist owned. Everywhere



Socialism! And the end of the Illuminati



No more billionaires only billionaires



Of the heart living



In free houses eating free food from



Public organic gardens traveling freely



& writing freely... and being spiritually free!



& follow spirituality (not religion



Although even socialist religions maybe a little)



Because finding spirituality in



Poverty is very hard!



And maybe the western universities



Which are owned publicly but



Which PREACH capitalism &



Neo-liberalism will be shut



Down! The so-called public western



Universities are evil beyond



Belief saying this is education



Using "socialism" to engender



Big Pharma & the big end of town



So liberty, justice & freedom



To the people! And the end of



PUBLIC right wing universities



Churning out state propaganda!



The end of the BBC, & all the



Other capitalist media!



& socialism will shine



Like the dusty back alleys



Of China where Buddha smiles



& genuine kindness



Resonates the true freedom



Of socialism & the true



Freedom of our hearts!



POEM FOR ALL THE GAY WESTERN MEN



AND ALL THE PEOPLE IN THE WHOLE



WORLD WHO HAvE DIED OF AIDS



crying endlessly over the endless dead gay men



as i sit eating my dinner with my wife in chengdu, china,



i cry for the men of new york & los angelos & the beloved



san francisco & sydney & london who died prematurely of



AIDS! I love these dead men who gave their



life to spiritual justice fighting governments



blocking AIDS progress!



crying for the millions of africans dead of



this horrible illness! Crying! Crying!



i cry especially for the gay western men



because many had been at the forefront of



western advanced values! Such as genuine



progressive socialism, libertarianism, new age



spirituality - i love these dead men, heroes, symbols



of western oppression & capitalist



hetrosexist paradigms of shit! Men who tried to shut down



The fascist capitalist western system that was



Oppressing the world through world and global imperialism



And hegemony... .these men fought this!!!!!!



YET YET YET i cry also especially for the dead black souls of



africa especially for black brothers &



sisters of south africa with the highest



AIDS rate on the planet!



i cry for the infected prostitutes, drug



users worldwide, i cry for the beautiful



thailand sex workers! i cry! i cry! i cry!



we need to join all fucking medicines



together! HOWEVER, my alien Galactic Federation



alien friend categorically said AIDS can



be treated successfully & completely



held at bay by meditation & mind body



medicine (for a "functional cure")



especially developed by the



world famous Gawler Foundation near



melbourne, australia!



thus, dear Lord, we use mind-body



spirit medicine & anti-retrovirals if need



& keep praying & looking for the



other chemical "functional cures"



of western medicine. We MUST work



together! Western and alternative medicine!



in the meantime pray all you



brothers & sisters MEDITATE!!!!!!!



The good aliens have said GAWLER



Meditation is he functional cure for AIDS!!!!







POEM FOR THE



10 MILLION DEAD IN THE



DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO



WAR SINCE 1996



a flowers falls from a giant mountain & the big



god watched 10 million africans slaughtered, raped



& mutilated in the name of western fascism!



what, have you not heard - have you read



your bullshit websites, and propaganda fascist



Western media - nothing -



yet 10,000,000 died in this horrible war



10 million dead in the past 20 years



Oh faith in the Lord bring those



souls mercy & light & love! Oh the



karma of the slaughter!



i think back to 1996



just two years before my new life



bringing the New Age to China



how i was so stupid



to the african genocide



the evil hatred lying western media



never saying anything



i worked & lived in china for



20 years teaching love, aliens, alternative



medicine & spiritual communism!



MY mind did not see the horrible



genocide of



the Democratic Republic of Congo



of the endless women raped &



mutilated by soldiers of fortune



soldiers sent by the USA, Britain,



France, Spain, NATO, the EU & the



bombs & corporations!



i was in china, alas,



& millions started dying, gunned, hacked to



death! death squads!



i saw angels & aliens but i did



not see this hideous death!



this butchering as iraq was bombed!



Oh Democratic Republic of Congo



what utter utter UTTER pain & angst



your people & your country



has endured because of western



government support of Rwanda &



Uganda & the deaf silence of the



western masses, all those sick people



in the USA, France, Germany & the



rest of Europe who helped cause



this slaughter & all there is



from them is silence!



10,000,000 dead in 20 years



10 million murdered by the Western



Empire so you can dial your fuckin'



Mobile phone! Evil filth!



10,000,000 murdered,



10 million souls killed by washington



Support



10,000,000 killed &



nothing in your media!!!!!!!!



A GROOVY NEW AGE PUNK PROSE POEM



The new age is not just about peace, love & herbs



It's about expressing and recognising your



Anger because if you don't & you repress



These feelings you will only live in a more



Anti-loving dualistic framework repressed feelings



Will also cause serious disease repressed



Feelings can be a cause of war repressed



Feelings can be a cause of sexism, racism,



capitalism, & saying shit, fuck & cunt



Is good & positive if you want to write cool



Funky new age "sex positive feminist" punk



Poetry SO the new age is more than a



Bunch of halfwits being meek & mild



& getting fucked over by arseholes



Its about standing up for your



Rights as a spiritual socialist



Crying is important, crying over the



Fucked up state of the planet



Crying helps you release your



FEAR & anger - the good human aliens



(galactic federation) say there is ONLY love or fear - &



You choose - the new age is



About supporting "bum cunts"



It's about accepting your "gayness"



& realising that you're all a



Bunch of faggots at your heart!



What the fuck, you say! It's about



Knowing that "cunt" is good & great



& spiritual thus CUNT liberation



Is anti-patriarchal feminine GOD liberation



Of justice - the new age is sexual



Revolution but not predatorial sexuality



Insulting fascism EVIL GROSS men fuck off you



Dumb pricks as famous Australian feminist



Poet Gig Ryan once poetically wrote, "I'd shoot the



Man that stared at my boobs,... ... .."



So show love & justice; the new age is



Not sexist shit



The new age is about FIGHTING



For non-dualism, it is about FIGHTING



For love, it is about FIGHTING



& not resisting, the NEW AGE is



About fighting for peace



But never using physical violence



Like spy motherfuckers who finger you



In the eye all the time



The new age never uses war as a pretext,



The New Age is about turning your cheek 77 times



& more, it is about SURRENDERING



To your ego, & fighting for change



It is about FIGHTING THE



DUALISITIC WORLD which does



Not recognise divine law - the new age



Says you cannot live in karmic sin &



Allow people to abuse you, but if you



Engage your oppressor with dualism &



Not love, you lose the fight for



Love, peace & harmony! And if it is a



Matter of life & death, in a fight situation,



The Shaolin Kung Fu Masters



Which is a love based martial arts



Based on Buddhism, says you MUST



Fight to survive, BUT only only only ONLY



If your life is TRULY at risk!



You must always always always consider



The KARMIC RETRIBUTION you suffer if you



Maim, hurt, kill, torture, fight, ANYONE, it is a fact



That Christians don't understand because they



Think they can just let their sins be forgiven well it's



Not that easy YOU PAY FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO,



Everything, believe it, all soldiers, spies, murderers, oppressors, will PAY



You will always pay every act of violence is a karmic event



So if you are smart you will live in love



If you are truly selfish you will live in LOVE



So it is only when you have to fight to survive



That is the only situation where



You are allowed to engage in



Physical fighting OTHERWISE you are committing



Acts of evil



But you still have to release



Your repression & praying to the good archangels



Such as Archangel Michael. Archangel Gabriel, Archangel



Uriel, Archangel Raphael, Archangel Chameul,



Archangel Zadkeil, Archangel Haniel, Archangel Sandalphon



Will help you hugely everyday but you must ask!!!!



Also Sai Baba, Maitreya, Lord Buddha, Krishna, Lady



Kwan Yin, Lord Kuthumi, Saint Germaine and other



Planetary Ascended Masters will give you support,



But you must ask... .it is up to you!!!!



CHINA LOVE POEM



my heart longs for china



for the brown dusty alleys of beijing



in 1998



i love & miss you



so profoundly & so so badly



you are my lover china



& i am lost without you



the pain of my



seperation Is so



utterly utterly profound



oh china



what grace & love YOU are



china you are the saviour



of our planet earth



china every drop



of my blood is for you



tonite & many nites



i see sacred streets



endless streets with asbestos



in henan, in louyang,



our spiritual DNA is the same



that encodes into my physical DNA



i am your beloved child and protector



the endless endless



scope of our love is



beyond the souls of



mortal humans



CHINA the dragon



the hour of our love



will shine again



& the angels will



protect our sacredness



Chengdu Shanghai Guangzhou



Wuhan Shenzhen i



totally honour you



& your peaceful love



the love of



successful communism



CHINA my tears cannot



stop as i listen to Wong Faye



& Wu Lan Tuo Ya who are the



best singers in the world



and i listen to Wong Faye



& her sad perfect voice



takes me into the soul



of beijing & memories



of freezing insane winters



cruising endlessly cruising



the beijing subways looking



for another thrill!



China, the lost friends who i loved, the



love, the grit, the students, the constant



constant reality of



incarnation right in my face everyday



every street CHINA every fucking



street breathes into my soul



the hours of buddhist retreats



in sacred peace MEDITATING



high up in mountains



the professors of physics



in yunnan



promoting his friendship with



aliens, totally accepted by



the government not frowned upon



- oh China - my own



Chinese boy who died of



cancer lives in both our



souls - my beautiful Raphael



his perfect love could only only



come from China, only YOU



China could give this!



to die for you china after



giving my life to you



Traveling in every province



teaching sacred New Age



Communism & aliens & physics



& philosophy!



China, all the beautiful



things, all the perfect



skies, all those nurtured spirits



that protected both of us



together china - me & you -



together! I danced &



sung my punk songs to a



grateful audience, but only in & GOD



China, only in China my love,



every street walked, every village,



all moons, socialism, socialism,



socialism & GOD & the endless



Multiverse, all here, forever



the brown faded



tears rip the world



apart China we don't have



the ability to handle this



planet without your



strength CHINA leading



begging for the truth



one holy morning



in a nanchang outer suburb



humbly eating a



breakfast & sensing



the true freedom



that you have given the



world China



the freedom of my



heart



& the freedom of



Our souls











First published 2020 by



New Age of Voltaire Press



Niu Shi Kou District



Chengdu City,



Sichuan Province, CHINA.



Inquiries to the publisher can be made at mickogal@gmail.com



This book is copyright (c) and is the property of Michael Dargaville. 2020.



Acknowledgement: Some of these poems have appeared widely before in books and performances. The same for my journalism. I want to especially thank Veterans Today who have the courage to publish a lot of my journalism.



This book is dedicated to my beautiful Chinese wife Justine, who everyday saves my life and also my perfect brave daughter Sophie, two women I love with all my heart and SOUL.



MY.BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS

Michael Dargaville is a Galactic Federation human alien starseed, physicist, philosopher, punk poet, poet, novelist, journalist, teacher, mind/body medicine expert, pioneering skateboarder, surfer, visual artist, publisher, and singer/musician who spent 20 years teaching in universities in China. He grew up in the Sydney hippie punk socialist counter culture of the 1970s and 1980s. Michael has been a professor at seven universities and did three major master's theses and spent 10 years on a PhD called THE NEW IDEALISM. This can be read in his website called michaelmagicblog.wordpress.com More than 200 million people worldwide have read his journalism, poetry and philosophy via the internet in the past 25 years and he has been published in thousands of alternative, New Age and independent media outlets and websites. During this time a huge number of his stories went outright viral on the internet. Michael was one of the first major global alien-ET/New Age internet writers/journalists getting massive global exposure as early as 1999. By 2009 he had saturation internet exposure. Since then his internet presence has declined radically as powerful censorship forces are purging the internet of a lot of truth, especially on the alien/ET scenario and New Age movement. The once radical and open "alternative" internet media has become increasingly corrupt and controlled by negative forces. Before becoming a famous campaigning international investigative New Age socialist counter culture journalist, Michael worked widely as a fulltime staff journalist for many newspapers including the Melbourne Sun New-Pictorial (now defunct) and the China Daily (where he worked in Beijing on the newsdesk and as a features writer). He has published more than 100 books, pamphlets and chapbooks of poetry, journalism, fiction and philosophy in hard copy also since 1982. His novels include the New Age punk cult classic KATHY ACKER IS AN ALIEN GHOST WRITER IN SHAMBALLA. contribute to this article add comment to discussion