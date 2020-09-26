newswire article commentary global imperialism & war | political theory Be Sure to Vote!!! author: E. Combattant Doese voting make a difference?



Sure it doese! Many have argued that voting does not make a difference. I would have to disagree.



Voting on your local candidates and measures has a demonstrable impact on your daily lives. The younger voting block has a real opportunity to change the status quo, considering the size of that demographic.



What about national races? The differences between the two wings of the Corporate Party (Democrat and Republicans) are insignificant. Both are owned and operated by greedy corporate interests and by dubious lobbying groups like AIPAC. Coke or Pepsi does not represent a healthy range of options.



So why vote? If you don't vote, you are easily written off as simply to lazy or apathetic. But that doesn't mean you need to vote for Tweedle Dee or Tweedle Dumb.



Don't leave the box blank. Vote for a third party. Vote for Jullian Assange. Vote for yourself. Write in whatever you like including simply "NO".



This lets it be known that you were not simply too lazy, or that you don't care who represents you, but that the usual options are not adequate or acceptable.



