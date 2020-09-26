resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary global 26.Sep.2020 12:28
imperialism & war | political theory

Be Sure to Vote!!!

author: E. Combattant
Doese voting make a difference?

Sure it doese!
Many have argued that voting does not make a difference. I would have to disagree.

Voting on your local candidates and measures has a demonstrable impact on your daily lives. The younger voting block has a real opportunity to change the status quo, considering the size of that demographic.

What about national races? The differences between the two wings of the Corporate Party (Democrat and Republicans) are insignificant. Both are owned and operated by greedy corporate interests and by dubious lobbying groups like AIPAC. Coke or Pepsi does not represent a healthy range of options.

So why vote? If you don't vote, you are easily written off as simply to lazy or apathetic. But that doesn't mean you need to vote for Tweedle Dee or Tweedle Dumb.

Don't leave the box blank. Vote for a third party. Vote for Jullian Assange. Vote for yourself. Write in whatever you like including simply "NO".

This lets it be known that you were not simply too lazy, or that you don't care who represents you, but that the usual options are not adequate or acceptable.

Don't forget to vote!!!

contribute to this article


Voters Are Losers 26.Sep.2020 15:43
blues link

If you 'vote', that only proves you are a 100% Grade 'A' USDA LOSER!

You voted for the faschistodemorats or the Fascistorepublicans!

YOU ARE JUST ONE MORE LOSER!

Get the simple SCORE voting method now! NOT insecure ranked choice voting.

Then vote strategically, NOT rectitudinously! ('honest' voting is for LOSERS!)

Stop celebrating your two-party captured loserdom.

Stop the fake elections now!

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion