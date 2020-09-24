newswire article reporting global imperialism & war | media criticism The Shortwave Report 09/25/20 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan. Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK World Japan.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200925.mp3

From GERMANY-The UN has been holding an General Assembly this week with prerecorded speeches from world leaders. The President of the US started it off in a most confrontational way, which the rest of the world has found ominous- and little of the content was discussed in American media. Trump emphasized a nationalist approach to Covid, the climate, and most everything else, which is ironic in an address to an organization with a goal of multilateral cooperation. In NYC the UN is hosting a Climate Summit- Dr. Miranda Schreursa professor of climate policy in Germany speaks about the relationship of climate change and the California fires, debunking the notion that poor forest management has created the ongoing devastation. Then brief reports on 500 beached pilot whales in Tasmania, the poisoned Russian opposition leader is out of the hospital in Berlin, and surges in Covid cases across Europe have led to many more restrictions being imposed this week.



From CUBA- The US has broken with all permanent members of the UN Security Council and unilaterally declared the reimposition of all UN sanctions against Iran. At the UN General Assembly Venezuela called for a united front to fight the US hegemony and blockades at a time of global crises. Sudan appears to be preparing to join the UAE and Bahrain in normalizing relations with Israel, in return for over $3 billion in economic aid and being removed from the US State Department's state sponsors of terrorism list.



From JAPAN- In Thailand anti-government protests have continued for 2 months and they now want to amend the constitution to increase democratic rights and limit military powers. Thailand is launching 5G cell service with Huawei. Huawei says that US sanctions will threaten the global semiconductor supply chain. Japan has scrapped an American made multibillion dollar radar defense plan called Aegis. Airbus plans to use hydrogen fuel to power zero-emission passenger planes by 2035.



BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes- https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)



